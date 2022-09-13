Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute Will Host Highly Anticipated Annual Conference in October 2022

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute (PLMI) is pleased to host The 10th Annual Thought Leaders Consortium: The Intersection of Intestinal Microbiome with Clinical Epinutrigenomics, on Oct. 7-8, 2022. Delegates may attend in person in Seattle, Washington, and a Virtual Livestream component is also being offered for those who desire to attend online.

This year's event explores Clinical Epigenomics: The Connection Between Immune Aging and the Microbiome. World-renown leaders in the field will speak on topics focusing on the clinical interaction among lifestyle, dietary, and environmental factors that influence the intestinal microbiome and its interaction with the epigenomic regulation of cellular function, emphasizing immunity.

Speakers will include experts in clinical care and those leading research discoveries. This year's distinguished faculty is composed of pioneers and leaders in the development of fields of discovery that include the microbiome, environmental epigenetics, functional immunology, biological aging, and the role of lifestyle, diet, and specific nutrients in managing clinical conditions associated with chronic immune-related issues.

Dr. Jeffrey Bland, PLMI President, and Dr. Randy Jirtle will introduce a particularly interesting clinical concept that may transform patient care in the next decade: the imprintome. Discoveries reveal that the personal imprintome can regulate multiple cellular processes associated with how each individual biologically ages. A better understanding of the role of the imprintome can assist practitioners in the management of alterations in immune system function, neurological and endocrine dysfunctions, and conditions related to pulmonary and cardiometabolic functions, all of which are related to the emerging concerns in the post-COVID period.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into points of potential intervention with personalized lifestyle medicine for remediation of dysfunction that ultimately influences senescence and accelerated biological age.

PLMI's signature annual event, The Thought Leaders Consortium, is truly a global gathering, with more than 90 countries represented among presenters and attendees.

As in the previous nine years, this year's conference will be a dynamic forum for unique interactions and a convergence of ideas among our presenters, attendees, and conference sponsors.

Please visit plminstitute.org for additional information and to register to attend virtually or in person.

About the Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute

PLMI is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit educational institute. Its mission is to bring together researchers, clinicians, industry leaders, media leaders, and other stakeholders to focus on new models of healthcare delivery, advancements in medical nutrition therapy, and exciting emerging science.

PLMI has become the recognized global leader in the development of personalized lifestyle medicine. The annual Thought Leaders Consortium has gained a worldwide reputation for excellence, and PLMI's educational footprint includes digital and live events throughout the year. More than 30,000 healthcare professionals from around the world now regularly engage with PLMI, and this collective knowledge has positively impacted the lives of patients all over the world.

