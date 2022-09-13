Internal Doors UK Offers a Range of Fire Doors to Keep Your Home Safe Without Sacrificing Style

Hinckley, Leicestershire, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to fire safety, it’s vital that no corners are cut and every precaution is taken to help protect people, possessions and buildings. Fire doors are a fantastic way of slowing down the spread of fire, winning precious time so that people can escape and emergency services can act.

Internal Doors UK is proud to promote its impressive range of fire doors that are perfect for both residential and commercial properties. All of the FD30 doors on offer are made with the highest quality materials and have cutting-edge fire and smoke protection features that will keep you and your family safe in emergencies.

Quality, style and safety without compromise

Internal Doors UK believes that safety should not come at the cost of style, so the company’s fire doors are all designed to offer unbeatable fire protection without compromising on appearance. Internal Doors UK’s impressive FD30 fire doors are incredibly durable, with thick veneers, solid oak lipping and a strong calcium silicate core to ensure maximum protection for you, your possessions and the property.

Internal Doors stocks a wide range of fire-rated doors in a variety of styles that compliment your home or workplace, such as contemporary, panel, commercial and glazed fire doors. These doors are built with high-quality materials to last as long as possible, including:

Oak fire doors Oak is a strong and durable wood that can stay in good condition for many years Oak is also aesthetically pleasing and has the ability to suit various styles, including classic, rustic and contemporary

Walnut fire doors Walnut is durable and comes in a range of styles Walnut also has a beautifully rich colour that looks sophisticated, luxurious, and elegant

White primed fire doors These fire doors are versatile and very well suited to be painted right away upon delivery They can be constructed from a variety of materials that enable the best in thickness, protection, and durability



Why buy a fire door?

A fire door is a fire-resistant barrier designed to limit the spread of fire in a building, providing precious time for people to escape (30 minutes for FD30 doors, 60 minutes for FD60 doors and 120 minutes for FD120 doors).

By law, fire doors are required in:

Buildings with 3 or more floors

Doorways between a garage and your home

Flats within a block of flats

Flats built 4.5m above ground level

Hallways in high-traffic places, like hospitals

For residential buildings, FD30 fire doors will usually suffice. On the other hand, commercial buildings or places frequented by many people will likely need FD60 or FD120 fire doors.

While a fire door frame is usually solid timber, other parts are a combination of different materials. Fire doors are sturdier, heavier and more durable than normal internal doors, and have intumescent strips as a key feature which serve to expand when heated, filling the spaces between the door and the frame to shut out smoke and flames.

Based in the Midlands, Internal Doors UK has grown a lot since being founded in 2011 to become one of the nation’s leading online retailers of internal doors, interior fixtures and door accessories (including fire door handles).

