Verisk Announces Expanded Integration of 360Value® on Duck Creek Platform

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk, (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, announced today the expanded integration of its 360Value® replacement cost estimates on Duck Creek’s Content Exchange.

At a time when supply chain delays and inflation are rapidly changing reconstruction costs, the addition of 360Value for Personal Property will enable homeowners insurers to access localized, continually refreshed data on materials and labor costs from Verisk through the Duck Creek Platform. Verisk’s 360Value is supported by robust data from actual claims and can help insurers provide up-to-date pricing and sufficient coverage amounts.

“Quick and easy access to reliable replacement cost estimates is super critical for homeowners insurers in today’s volatile market,” said Rohit Bedi, Chief Revenue Officer, Duck Creek. “With the out-of-box integration of Verisk’s 360Value into the Duck Creek Content Exchange, carriers who use our software will now be able to make faster and more informed underwriting decisions throughout the policy life cycle.”

360Value is the latest Verisk product available on Duck Creek’s Content Exchange. Duck Creek customers can currently access a wide range of Verisk tools through the Content Exchange, including 360Value replacement cost estimates for commercial properties, insights into property changes over time and powerful, property claims management solutions.

“Supply chain challenges and inflation are making it more important than ever for property insurers to have access to current pricing data on labor and materials,” said Doug Caccese, president of risk assessment, underwriting solutions, Verisk. “Adding our home replacement cost estimates to Duck Creek’s platform will enable insurers to leverage our high-quality data in a new channel, and help ensure that policyholders across the United States can rebuild effectively if their homes are destroyed.”

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .