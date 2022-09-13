Sales Of Vehicle Anti-Theft Systems Are Anticipated To Increase Rapidly At A CAGR Of 7.1% Through 2027; States Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vehicle anti-theft system market stands at a value of US$ 11.5 billion and is projected to reach US$ 16.2 billion by the end of 2027. Vehicle immobilizer systems are expected to exhibit demand growth at 7.5% CAGR owing to stringent government regulations in several countries that mandate the installation of immobilizers as they have been proven to be more secure than other auto theft systems.



The rising use of aftermarket vehicle anti-theft products and increasing availability of the same is also expected to propel vehicle anti-theft system shipments over the next five years.

This latest market study of the vehicle anti-theft system industry by analysts at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, details a complete analysis of the market trends, opportunities, and restraints on a regional level.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

From 2022 to 2027, the market for vehicle anti-theft systems is predicted to exhibit evolution at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The market for vehicle anti-theft systems in the Asia Pacific region currently accounts for a major market share and is expected to maintain this stance over the next five years as well.

Demand for immobilizers is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of around 7.5% over the next five years and is expected to be of major interest to companies looking to increase their sales and revenue generation capacity.

The global vehicle anti-theft system market, based on product type, is segmented into steering locks, alarms, biometric capture devices, immobilizers, remote keyless entry, and central locking.

The demand for car theft alarm systems is projected to increase at 5% CAGR.





Competitive Landscape

Companies in the vehicle anti-theft system marketplace are anticipated to focus on the deployment of strategies that would help them increase their market presence such as mergers, collaborations, and partnerships.

In January 2022, Ford, a leading automotive manufacturer, and ADT, a home and business security solutions provider, announced the launch of a new joint venture to enhance vehicle security and address shortcomings of the same. The venture titled Canopy had plans to launch an accessory that can be mounted on vehicles to monitor the surroundings and alert vehicle owners.

SecureThings.ai, a California-based startup, founded in 2018, is tackling modern automotive security issues with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The company aims to target new trends in the automotive industry such as autonomous driving, electric vehicles, and automotive IoT.

Segments of Vehicle Anti-theft System Industry Research

By Product: Steering Locks Alarms Biometric Capture Devices Immobilizers Remote Keyless Entry Central Locking

By Technology: Global Positioning System (GPS) Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) Face Detection Systems Global Radio Frequency Identification Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Automotive Biometric Technologies

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Off-highway Vehicles

By Sales Channel: OEMs Aftermarket

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA







The Vehicle Anti-theft System report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Vehicle Anti-theft System Market Segments

Vehicle Anti-theft System Market Dynamics

Vehicle Anti-theft System Market Size

Supply & Demand of Vehicle Anti-theft System

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in Vehicle Anti-theft System Market

Vehicle Anti-theft System Competition & Companies involved

Vehicle Anti-theft System Technology

Vehicle Anti-theft System Value Chain

Objectives of the Study

To define, describe, and forecast the global market for vehicle anti-theft systems on the basis of vehicle type, product type, active/passive type, technology, and region, in terms of volume (thousand/million units) and value (USD million/billion)

To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and burning issues)

To analyze opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To strategically analyze sub segments (vehicle type, product type, and technology) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market

To forecast the size of market segments with respect to four main regions (along with key countries)— namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their strategies and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and research & development (R&D) in the vehicle anti-theft system market





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Vehicle Anti-theft System Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the Vehicle Anti-theft System Market, By Product Type (Steering Locks, Alarms, Biometric Capture Devices, Immobilizers, Remote Keyless Entry), By Technology ( GPS, GSM, Face Detection Systems, Global Radio Frequency Identification, RTLS), By Vehicle Type - Global Forecast 2022-2027

