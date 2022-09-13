Medical Solutions Increases Market Share Among Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S.

Omaha, NE, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Solutions, one of the largest total healthcare workforce ecosystems in the nation, is moving up! For the eighth year in a row, Medical Solutions has been ranked as one of the Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S. by Staffing Industry Analysts. This year, Medical Solutions has moved up from number 18 into the number 13 ranked spot out of 223 staffing firms and remains the third largest healthcare staffing firm.

This new rank reflects the growth the company has seen over the last year. In mid-2022, Medical Solutions acquired Matchwell, adding per-diem and local services to the company’s portfolio of offerings. This also added an AI-enabled marketplace and SaaS solution to Medical Solution’s continually evolving healthcare innovations.

“It’s been incredible to see the growth Medical Solutions has achieved since making the list for the first time in 2014,” said Craig Meier, chief executive officer of Medical Solutions. “Our continual focus on being industry innovators has kept us at the forefront of technology. This has been instrumental in our successful growth over the years.”

Along with being industry innovators, a signature Medical Solutions differentiator has always been its human-first approach. Medical Solutions is committed to creating an environment of belonging for all employees, including corporate and clinical staff. This focused effort has resulted in employee and clinician satisfaction, which ultimately leads to client satisfaction and outstanding patient care.

“We strive to ensure every employee feels seen, heard, and cared about,” said Dana Coonce, chief human resource officer at Medical Solutions. “We have built our culture on adding humanity into everything we do."

To learn more about Medical Solutions, please visit www.medicalsolutions.com

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions specializes in placing quality travel nurses, allied healthcare professionals, interim clinical leaders, and non-clinical professionals, in contingent as well as permanent positions, for hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities throughout the U.S. The Company’s workforce solutions include a managed services program, which offers hospitals and healthcare systems a streamlined approach to contingent workforce processes, helping facilities gain efficiencies, control labor costs, and enhance patient care standards. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Tupelo, Miss. In 2018, the Company acquired PPR Talent Management Group in Jacksonville, Fla., and in 2019, acquired Omaha-based C&A Industries, parent company to workforce solution firms Aureus Medical Group, Aureus Group, AurStaff, Celebrity Staff, and FocusOne Solutions. Medical Solutions was one of the first travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. For more information, visit medicalsolutions.com.