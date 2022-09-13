Corona Premier® Partners With Eastside Golf on a Limited-Edition Bucket Hat

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona Premier, the exceptionally smooth light beer, has teamed up with golf lifestyle brand Eastside Golf to inspire greater inclusivity and diversity on the course. To celebrate the partnership, Corona Premier and Eastside Golf collaborated on a limited-edition bucket hat in support of the Advocates Pro Golf Association , a nonprofit organization that seeks to prepare minority golfers to compete and win at the highest level of professional golf.



The bucket hats, which offer a playful nod to refreshing the sport, are available in two colorways: navy blue with white embroidery and white with navy blue embroidery. Each hat displays “1955” to honor the year Alfred “Tup” Holmes fought for and won approval by the Supreme Court for Black people to play golf in Georgia, a historic moment that was a catalyst for making the game more inclusive for all.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Corona Premier to create a way for fans to learn about the history of desegregation in the game and support young people who are interested in becoming involved in golf today,” said Olajuwon Ajanaku, Co-Founder of Eastside Golf. “We have a shared mission of refreshing the game of golf and look forward to furthering that movement while supporting the APGA, which shares our vision of making golf a more similar reflection of the diverse world we live in.”

Fans are encouraged to shop at eastsidegolf.com/corona and CoronaUSA.com/shop beginning Sept. 15 to get their hands on both options while supplies last. In addition, Corona Premier will make a donation to the APGA to help make golf more accessible and enjoyable to players of all backgrounds and abilities.

“Corona Premier believes that in order for golf fans to truly live the fine life, every player should feel comfortable bringing their own sense of style to the golf course. What better way to do that than with the latest trend – the bucket hat,” said Alex Schultz, vice president of brand marketing, Corona. “Through our partnership with Eastside Golf and APGA, we aim to refresh golf by taking steps to help make it more inclusive and create more diversity on the green.”

Constellation Brands Inc., Corona USA’s parent company, has committed to invest $100 million in Black/African American- and minority-owned businesses by 2030. Constellation also supports DISCUS’s Pronghorn initiative, a first-of-its-kind industrywide program focused on granting access and removing barriers that was created to develop a pipeline of Black talent to fill 1,800 roles within the spirits industry over the next 10 years.

An exceptionally smooth, premium light beer with 2.6 grams of carbs and only 90 calories*, Corona Premier is the perfect beer to enjoy on and off the course, never compromising on taste. To learn more, visit CoronaUSA.com , and refresh your perspective by following @CoronaUSA on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook . As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

*Per 12 fl. oz. serving average analysis: Calories: 90, Carbohydrates: 2.6 grams, Protein: 0.7 grams, Fat: 0.0 grams.

About the Corona Brand Family:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca and Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

About Eastside Golf:

Eastside is a golf and lifestyle apparel brand founded in 2019 by Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper to make golf more attractive to youth and nongolfers. The brand’s mission is to inspire culture and promote diversity and authenticity on and off the golf course. Eastside Golf offers an array of products, from staple sweaters, polos and T-shirts to golf accessories. Most products display its signature player logo, which features a Black man swinging a golf club wearing jeans, a hat and a Cuban link chain. “Be Authentic” is Eastside Golf’s mantra and challenge to consumers around the world.

About the APGA Tour:

The APGA Tour was established in 2010 as a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring greater diversity to the game of golf. The APGA Tour board of directors works to accomplish this by hosting and operating professional golf tournaments, player development programs, mentoring programs and by introducing the game to inner-city young people. In addition to conducting up to 18 tournaments awarding more than $900,000 in prize money and nearly $100,000 in bonus money in 2022, the APGA has organized a Player Development Program to aid young minority golfers as they work to chase their goals in professional golf.

