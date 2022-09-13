Mainardo de Nardis and Laura Held Join VidMob Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VidMob , the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, today announced that Mainardo de Nardis, former CEO of OMD Worldwide, and Laura Held, Partner of Shamrock Capital, are joining the company’s Board of Directors. The two new board members will contribute strong industry, creative and business expertise to help guide VidMob’s growth globally as marketers continue to look for solutions that drive advertising performance.



de Nardis brings to the VidMob board more than 30 years of experience in the global media and advertising industries, most recently as the Executive Vice Chairman of Omnicom Media Group and CEO of OMD Worldwide, the leading global media communications agency recognized for its footprint, strategic integration and creative innovation. Prior to joining OMD Worldwide, he was CEO of both Aegis Media (Dentsu) and MEC (WPP). In addition to his long-tenured agency leadership, de Nardis is an experienced investor and entrepreneur with extensive expertise advising private companies in the AdTech and MarTech industries.

“At a time of uncertainty, both in the larger economy and in the digital advertising market, VidMob provides a unique and powerful platform for brands, platforms and agencies to generate additional value by delivering better outcomes,” said Mainardo de Nardis. “As a long-time advocate for the power of Intelligent Creative, I am thrilled to join VidMob’s Board of Directors.”

Held is a Partner of Shamrock Capital, a Los Angeles-based investment firm. In addition to her role on the VidMob board, Held currently serves as a director of Adweek, Bayard, EDO and Wpromote. Previously, she served on the boards of Mobilitie, RBmedia, and Questex. Prior to joining Shamrock in 2012, Held previously worked in the Corporate Strategy group at The Walt Disney Company, The Carlyle Group and Credit Suisse.

“Shamrock has spent over 40 years investing in media, entertainment, communications and the technology that intersects with these sectors,” said Held. “That experience positions us well to support VidMob’s ambitious vision to build a software platform that marries data and creativity in a way that helps marketers drive better creative effectiveness. We’re excited to help VidMob accelerate the growth of the Intelligent Creative category.”

In addition to de Nardis and Held, VidMob board members include former Global CMO Meta, HP, Visa and Pepsico Antonio Lucio, BuildGroup Co-Founder Klee Kleber, VidMob CEO and Co-Founder Alex Collmer, and VidMob COO and Co-Founder Jason Donnell. Collectively, the combination of client, agency and financial leaders will help guide the company through their next phase of growth. The announcement comes on the heels of the company’s recent $110 million Series D investment led by Shamrock Capital, which will go towards global expansion and product innovation.

