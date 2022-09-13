Cloudingo and LeanData Announce Technology Partnership to Provide Data Quality and Lead Routing support to Clients

Dallas, TX, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudingo, a leading provider of solutions that ensure data quality integrity between Salesforce and other applications, today announced a partnership with LeanData, the modern revenue orchestration platform for today’s growth leaders. Through this partnership, the two companies will provide an all-in-one product experience for their joint customers with Cloudingo data quality services working in concert with LeanData lead routing services to provide the optimum Salesforce experience.



“Cloudingo’s heritage and reputation in data cleaning and data management put them on our radar as we looked for a partner that could enhance the Salesforce experience for our customers,” said Evan Liang, CEO, LeanData. “LeanData’s solutions connect people and data across the go-to-market process, providing opportunities to drive revenue. Cloudingo and LeanData together offer a way to further accelerate the revenue generation process by providing an easy way to convert leads and look to Salesforce as a single source of truth where data is regularly updated and synched.”

Cloudingo provides Salesforce customers with an easy way to eliminate and prevent duplicate records and enhance overall data quality. Its robust API supports the merging, syncing, and streamlined integration of data between Salesforce and other surrounding applications. In conjunction with existing integration platforms-as-a-service, Cloudingo seamlessly orchestrates data quality across the enterprise. In adding LeanData to its list of partners, Cloudingo continues to help customers drive revenue by making Salesforce a single source of truth.

“In partnering with LeanData, Cloudingo now offers our joint customers a path to enrich lead and contact records at any point within their routing flow,” said Lars Nielsen, CEO, Cloudingo. “Cloudingo brings to the table a solution that cleans up Salesforce allowing our customers to have data they can trust. We’re so pleased to be working with LeanData and attending the company’s conference, OpsStars, later this month.”

On September 21st and 22nd, Cloudingo will be in San Francisco at LeanData’s seventh-annual OpsStars 2022 conference. In tandem, on September 20th through 22nd, Cloudingo will be at Dreamforce, the annual event that brings together the global Salesforce community, as a Navigator-level sponsor, located at booth 1708. Cloudingo representatives will be available to discuss accessing LeanData solutions while at both conferences.

About Cloudingo

Cloudingo and its sister product DupeCatcher are currently facilitating data quality in over 30,000 Salesforce instances worldwide. At any given moment, customers are using Cloudingo to scan and cleanse billions of records, migrate Salesforce instances and integrate/sync with any number of outside applications. Visit https://cloudingo.com/ to find out more.

About LeanData

Today’s growth leaders are powering their B2B selling with LeanData, the gold standard in modern revenue orchestration and an essential element of the modern RevTech stack. The LeanData Revenue Orchestration Platform, powered by No-Code Automation, simplifies and accelerates coordination of all the plays, people and processes needed to transform buyer signals into buying decisions. LeanData is inspiring a global movement among its 800+ customers and community of 5000+ OpsStars worldwide, empowering them with revenue operations excellence that translates into compelling buyer experiences and competitive advantage. See www.leandata.com.