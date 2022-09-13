Chamonix Casino Hotel “Topping Off” on September 21

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts (Nasdaq: FLL) will celebrate the “topping off” of its Chamonix Casino Hotel project on September 21, 2022, in Cripple Creek, Colorado. This long-standing tradition will commemorate the placement of a construction beam at the highest point of the construction project. The construction team and local dignitaries will then enjoy a luncheon at the property, inaugurating the still-being-constructed ballroom of the new casino hotel.

Chamonix will bring a new level of elegance and comfort to Cripple Creek upon its opening in mid-2023. Adjoining and connected to the Company’s existing Bronco Billy’s Casino, Chamonix will include a spacious and exciting new casino; approximately 300 luxury guest rooms and suites, including some of the most lavish high-roller suites in Colorado; a guest-friendly parking garage; convenient new surface parking lots; extensive high-end meeting and entertainment space; an outdoor, rooftop, heated swimming pool overlooking Bennett Avenue; a full-service spa and beauty salon; and a fine-dining restaurant designed to offer one of Colorado’s finest culinary experiences.

The adjoining Bronco Billy’s Casino is also being renovated, with many of such renovations now underway and scheduled to be completed by year-end 2022. When complete, the two casinos will be linked and will share a common frequent player system. Hence, points earned today at Bronco Billy’s will be redeemable at Chamonix when it opens in less than a year.

For project renderings and live construction webcams, please visit www.ChamonixCO.com.

About Full House Resorts, Inc.

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company’s properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, near New Orleans; Bronco Billy’s Casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado, near Colorado Springs; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, near Cincinnati; Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada, east of Reno; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. The Company is currently constructing The Temporary at American Place, a new casino located approximately one hour from each of downtown Chicago and downtown Milwaukee; and Chamonix Casino Hotel, a new luxury hotel and casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado. For further information, please visit www.fullhouseresorts.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements by Full House and our officers that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “future,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Some forward-looking statements in this press release include those regarding the expected completion dates of Chamonix and the Bronco Billy’s refurbishments, and Chamonix’s expected amenities. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Such risks include, without limitation, the effects of potential disruptions in the supply chains for goods; inflation and its potential impacts on labor costs and the prices of construction materials; our ability to complete Chamonix and the Bronco Billy’s renovations on-time and on-budget; other risks common to major construction projects; and actions that may be taken in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and our other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.