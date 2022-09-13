Metabloqs the first Swiss based metaverse just opened up to its first 5000 users

Lucerne, Switzerland, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metabloqs, the first Swiss-based metaverse, has opened up to an initial 5,000 beta users today after receiving 1.25mio pre seed funding. The soft launch marks the beginning of an exciting period for the platform, in preparation for the launch of its digital asset marketplace and full public roll-out later this year. Metabloqs co-founder and CEO Megha Shrestha will be showcasing the current experience from the 12-13th of September at MetaWeek in Dubai.

With realistic graphics, real-world cities, and true identities, Metabloqs is a decentralized metaverse geared toward the retail, finance, corporate, and educational sectors. Based in Switzerland, Metabloqs aims to build on the country’s strength as a financial and business hub. In addition to its blockchain legislation, to create a trustworthy and fully compliant metaverse experience, the NFT marketplace provides full KYC so that Metabloqs could open a Swiss bank account.

The first district on Metabloqs will be 7th arrondissement at the heart of Paris, the site of the Eiffel Tower. The map will soon expand to include the entire city and will be followed by other iconic international capitals as the platform grows. The soft launch period will be used to gain feedback, fix bugs, and optimize the user experience.

Announcing the soft launch at MetaWeek in Dubai today, Metabloqs co-founder and CEO Megha Shrestha said “To gain widespread adoption, the metaverse needs to be inclusive and provide users with compelling networking, social and educational experiences, and an intuitive user interface. Our pioneer users will play a key role in providing the insights and feedback necessary to achieve this.”

Metabloqs Chairman Dr. Marc-André Schauwecker mentioned “Our goal is to build the most trusted metaverse on the market for users alike, businesses and brands. As the first Swiss-based metaverse, Metabloqs takes advantage of a clear regulatory structure for digital assets, combined with the country’s international prestige as a global leader in business innovation.”

About Metabloqs

With realistic graphics, real-world cities, and true identities, Metabloqs is positioned to become the trusted metaverse of choice for business, finance, education and entertainment.

The platform will be based in real-world locations, beginning with one of the most iconic cities of all: Paris. Participants are encouraged to use their real identities, while an efficient KYC process and clear code of conduct will ensure a safe and compliant environment for everyone.

For users, Metabloqs enables collaboration, learning, interaction, and networking in an environment of trust. For brands, businesses and educational bodies, it offers a one-stop solution to build a presence in the metaverse.

