LEDVANCE Launches LED Luminaires Designed to Make Life Better for Electrical Industry

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – LEDVANCE LLC, the maker of LEDVANCE® and SYLVANIA® General Lighting in the US and Canada, announced a large variety of new LEDVANCE LED Luminaires for the electrical industry to help make life better by being long-lasting, easy to install and reliable because You Deserve Better! Many let you select the right lumen and/or color temperature of the light output for the application. This helps contractors by giving greater flexibility at the job site and making managing inventory easier. In addition, LEDVANCE launched its “You Deserve Better” contest for electrical contractors to help make things better, especially after the last few crazy years. Over 190 prizes will be awarded including 2 grand prizes each consisting of $2,000, a YETI Tundra® 35 Hard Cooler, and a SYLVANIA ULTRA™ LED Work Light. Electrical contractors can go to this link to enter until November 30, 2022.

“Our SYLVANIA lighting products have been known for quality and reliability for over a century. Now we continue to introduce great LEDVANCE LED luminaires that are ideal for a wide range of applications,” said Charlie Harte, VP of Marketing and Customer Experience for US & Canada and President & CEO for Canada, LEDVANCE LLC.

LEDVANCE PERFORMANCE CLASS DUAL SELECTABLE CANOPY LUMINAIRES

Slim, lightweight design makes installation easier

Dual selectability gives more flexibility at job site and eases inventory management 4 wattage selectable models with maximum wattages of 20, 40, 60, and 75W. 1500-9375 lumen output range makes them ideal to replace traditional HID luminaires from 35W High Pressure Sodium up to 250W Metal Halide luminaires, providing energy savings up to 79%. 3000K, 4000K or 5000K CCT selectable.



more





Contractors can offer additional energy savings to their customers by using optional integrated sensor

Quick mounting plate makes surface mounting easy; can also be pendant mounted

Garage and canopy optics available so these can meet the needs of a wide range of applications

LEDVANCE PERFORMANCE CLASS DUAL SELECTABLE SCREW-BASE DOWNLIGHT

Dual Selectability has arrived in the LEDVANCE RT Screw Base family to give more flexibility at the job site and ease inventory management 4 SKUs can do the job of 60 products! 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K & 5000K CCT selectable 6 lumen outputs - RT4 delivers 500, 600 or 700 lumens; RT5/6 delivers 750, 1050 or 1300 lumens

2 sizes (RT4 & RT5/6) with 2 reflector types (baffle & smooth)

No headaches thanks to LEDVANCE quality! High CRI >90, high efficiency (up to 92 LPW), 50,000-hour lifetime & CEC complaint

Wet rated so contractors can meet the needs of more applications like shower areas

Linkable to 10 units, LEDVANCE Performance Class Work and Mini Work Lights are ideal for temporary lighting, with a versatile and durable design for indoor construction and job site applications to replace HID and fluorescent lights. The light direction can be adjusted with the integrated trunnion mount so contractors can direct the light right where they need it. These can also be used to charge mobile devices so contractors don’t have to worry about missing a call or text because their phone runs out of power.

LEDVANCE PERFORMANCE CLASS WORK LIGHT

Delivers 2500 lumens of 5000K light

Charge tools & devices – 2 outlets for linking lights and charging cordless tools, and a USB-A port for charging mobile devices



more





LEDVANCE PERFORMANCE CLASS MINI WORK LIGHT

Delivers 1500 lumens of 5000K light

USB-A port for charging a mobile device

IP44 & IK08 ratings ensure a durable, resilient, and long-lasting product

Strong magnetic handle capable of supporting up to four times its weight for mounting on metal surfaces, so it can be magnetically attached to direct the light where needed



LEDVANCE VALUE CLASS DUAL SELECTABLE FLAT PANEL RETROFIT KIT

Contractors can bring a new look & energy savings up to 64 percent for offices, schools & commercial areas easily without needing to remove existing 1x4, 2x2 & 2x4 luminaires

Integrated junction box which is big enough for easy installation in commercial settings

Dual selectability gives more flexibility at job site and eases inventory management 3500K, 4000K & 5000K CCT selectable 1x4 & 2x2 retrofit kits deliver 2200, 3300 or 4400 lumens using only 20, 30 or 40W 2X4 retrofit kit delivers 3300, 4400 or 5500 lumens using only 30, 40 or 50W

All mounting accessories included

LEDVANCE VALUE CLASS CCT SELECTABLE FLUSH MOUNT PANEL

1x4 Flat Panel now available for residential applications

3000K, 4000K & 5000K CCT selectable for application versatility and easier inventory management

Ultra-thin design with integrated driver makes for easy installation

Integrated junction box which is big enough for easy installation in commercial settings

All mounting hardware included

“With so many choices in the marketplace, it can be hard for customers to know who to turn to for their lighting needs. When they make the bright choice with LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA LED lamps and luminaires, their needs are met by our dedicated team and innovative products. We designed these LEDVANCE LED products to make the lives of contractors better because they deserve better,” said Harte.

more







For the latest on SYLVANIA & LEDVANCE lighting innovations, visit www.ledvanceus.com or follow LEDVANCE on social media on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

ABOUT LEDVANCE LLC

With offices in more than 50 countries and business activities in more than 140 countries, LEDVANCE is one of the world's leading general lighting providers for professional users and end consumers. In North America, LEDVANCE LLC offers a wide range of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA LED luminaires for various applications, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings, one of the largest LED lamps portfolios in the industry, and traditional light sources. The SYLVANIA brand leadership is a result of over 100 years of lighting experience and paves the way for future success. Further information can be found at www.ledvanceUS.com.

# # #