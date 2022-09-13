Digital Diabetes Management Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 47.83 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 24.16% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Digital Diabetes Management Market ” By Type (Wearable Devices, Handheld Devices), By Product And Services (Devices, Digital Diabetes Management Apps), By End-User (Academic And Research Institutes, Self/Home Healthcare), and By Geography.

The Digital Diabetes Management Market size was valued at USD 8.07 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 47.83 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 24.16 % from 2021 to 2028, according to the most recent study from Verified Market Research.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=7541

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Digital Diabetes Management Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Overview

Diabetes is a chronic condition that needs constant self-management. A considerable share of individuals having diabetes is managed and treated by primary care teams, with clinic visits averaging 15 minutes twice a year hence patients are basically on their own for the rest of the time. Owing to this enormous gap between visits, diabetes care is chiefly dependent on personal self-management and if it’s not performed well it can lead to the risk of premature death, blindness, amputation, and kidney failure as a consequence. Therefore, several digital platforms have been developed to facilitate the tracking of diabetes data to improve diabetes management.

The growing prevalence of diabetes globally and the increasing geriatric population base are expected to drive the Digital Diabetes Management Market over the predicted years. Also, the rising diffusion of smart devices and digital platforms expects a boost to the market in the coming years. Additionally, increasing health awareness & expenditure and digitalization of healthcare systems are predicted to propel the market during the forecasted period.

There are certain restraints and challenges faced which can hinder market growth. Factors such as the high cost of digital devices, the absence of basic innovation, framework, and web access in underdeveloped economies, and the lack of reimbursement policies in emerging countries are likely to act as market restraints.

Key Developments

On February 2020, DreaMed Diabetes Ltd., the developer of personalized diabetes management solutions, and DexCom Inc., the leader in continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, announced a data partnership agreement. The collaboration enables a seamless data transfer of CGM data from Dexcom into DreaMed Advisor, an advanced decision support platform designed to assist healthcare professionals in optimizing patient-specific insulin therapy for people with diabetes.

On August 2020, B. Braun Medical Inc. and Kerma Medical Products, Inc. announced a collaboration to improve the development and delivery of healthcare products and services, emphasizing veteran, minority, and other underserved communities. The companies will work together on a range of areas, including product development, co-marketing opportunities, strategic sourcing, sustainable manufacturing, and diversity programs.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Dexcom, Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag., Insulet Corporation, Dariohealth Corporation, Lifescan, Inc., Agamatrix, Inc., Tandem Diabetes Tidepool, Glooko, Inc., And Care, Inc.

Based on their research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Digital Diabetes Management Market.

Digital Diabetes Management Market, by Type Wearable Devices Handheld Devices







Digital Diabetes Management Market, by Product And Services Devices Smart Insulin Pens Smart Glucose Meters Smart Insulin Pumps/Closed Loop Systems & Smart Insulin Patches Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Digital Diabetes Management Apps Diabetes & Blood Glucose Tracking Apps Weight & Diet Management Apps Services Data Management Software and Platforms







Digital Diabetes Management Market, by End-User Academic & Research Institutes Self/Home Healthcare Hospitals & Specialty Diabetes Clinics







Digital Diabetes Management Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

On-body Injectors Market By Product Type (On-body Injectors, Off-body Injectors), By Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease), By Geography, And Forecast

Geriatric Care Services Market By Product Type (Housing And Assistive Devices, Pharmaceuticals), By Service (Homecare, Institutional Care), By Application (Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes, Osteoporosis, Heart Diseases), By Geography, And Forecast

Patient Engagement Solutions Market By Component (Hardware, Software), By End-User (Providers, Patients), By Application (Health Management, Home Health Management), By Delivery Mode (On Premise, Cloud Based), By Therapeutic Use (Chronic Disease, Diabetes), By Geography, And Forecast

Medication Compliance Management Market By Type (Software Centric, Hardware Centric, Packaging), By Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal) By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Digital Diabetes Devices charting the course back to normal lives

Visualize Digital Diabetes Management Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.