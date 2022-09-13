iCoreConnect Launches iCoreHIPAA to Increase Market Share with Existing and New Customers

Ocoee, FL, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iCoreConnect , Inc., (OTCQB: ICCT), a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology provider for healthcare business workflow, today announced the product launch of iCoreHIPAA – a cloud- based HIPAA-compliant risk assessment software for customers nationwide.



As iCoreConnect rapidly expands its products and services into the varied medical and dental sectors, customers have repeatedly requested a technology tool that helps them conduct Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA Training, and track Business Associate Agreements. iCoreHIPAA enables customers to identify vulnerabilities, implement policies and procedures, and guarantee IT security to mitigate risk and save time.

The newest part of iCoreConnect's suite of products helps customers deliver compliance-ready policies to their staff and patients of any size. HIPAA’s security rule requires that entities handling Protected Health Information (PHI) and sensitive data ensure the security of patient data. iCoreHIPAA automates risk assessment and provides detailed explanations, templates, and examples to help customers understand their security risks and take action.

iCoreConnect's HIPAA-compliance software includes efficiencies within the platform unrivaled by other competing technologies. As a result, customers can build or complement their existing HIPAA privacy and security program with the most innovative tools and guidance available.

Robert McDermott, Chairman and CEO of iCoreConnect, commented, “Our team continues to develop new products, partners, and add-on features that our existing customers need and ask for and will allow us to gain new customers. We remain on an accelerated growth track with nearly 90 endorsements from state medical and dental associations, 30,000 subscribers, and less than a 1% attrition rate. The value-add of our SaaS platform is enabling us to keep existing customers longer and increase our market penetration by winning new customers.”

About iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT)

iCoreConnect, Inc. is a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 15 SaaS enterprise solutions and nearly 80 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the U.S.

