Dental Prosthetics Market Size Worth USD 29.6 Billion by 2030 at 11.6% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Prosthetics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Dental Prosthetics Market Information by Type, Type of Material, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market can expect to attain a growth rate of 11.6% from 2022 to 2030 and anticipate touching USD 29.6 Billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Dental prosthetics are used in dental implantation for restoring the edentulous portion of the missing tooth and treating ridge defects. Dental prosthetics like dental bone grafts and dental implants are able to restore functionality without affecting the aesthetic appearance.

Furthermore, dental prosthetics are placed at various locations within the buccal cavity for numerous indications including alveolar sockets post-extraction. This is done for refilling a bony effect that happens in response to a trauma or an infection, refilling a peri-implant defect happening owing to peri-implantitis, for the horizontal elevation of the maxilla and mandible, and for vertical enhancement of the maxilla and mandible.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 29.6 Billion CAGR 11.6% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Type of Material and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising Acceptance of Evidence-Based Dentistry Growing Adoption of CAD/CAM Technologies

Dental Prosthetics Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the dental prosthetics market include

Henry Schein, Inc. (US)

DENTSPLY Sirona (US)

3M (US)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

Nobel Biocare (Switzerland)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein)

Osstem Implant (South Korea)

Planmeca OY (Finland)

CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland)

March 2022

Anthogyr, the French implantology expert, has expanded its range of Axiom implant systems with the introduction of Axiom X3. The Axiom implant line is quite popular among dental implantologists for its impressive prosthetic performance, easy use, and high success rate.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The recent spike in oral health issues has been the result of the surging prevalence of unhealthy diet, excess alcohol intake, poor oral hygiene, and tobacco use. The Global Burden of Disease Study reveals that in 2017, more than 3.67 billion people worldwide were suffering from dental caries/tooth decay. The WHO says that in 2012, close to 70%-95% of children dealt with dental cavities while more than 20% of adults between the age of 35 and 44 years had severe periodontal disease all over the world.

Manufacturers active in the worldwide market for dental prosthetics are increasingly adopting inorganic strategies like partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions for furthering their extensive portfolios. To illustrate, in January 2022, National Dentex Labs, one of the biggest networks of fully-owned North American dental labs acquired Biotech Dental Prosthetics, based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been a significant event, having both good and bad effects on the market. The pandemic has encouraged the adoption of digital intraoral scanners in place of traditional impressions while elevating the use of CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and manufacturing) along with 3D-printing technology. This has led to a substantial increase in the demand for cost-effective and productive digital dentistry equipment, thereby favoring the dentistry sector. In short, the COVID-19 outbreak has had a neutral effect on the dental prosthetics industry.

Market Restraints:

Low awareness levels with regard to different treatments and the poor economic standards of a few emerging countries could challenge the worldwide market. Also, poor healthcare infrastructure in a few underdeveloped countries can have a detrimental effect on the global market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s notable impact has led to various repercussions on the health status of people across the world. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

Around the world, the rising cases have spurred mental, and economic issues, especially among the elderly. Additionally, the younger populace has been dealing with challenges owing to loss of livelihoods and is opting for family care to address the repercussions. The focus is largely on the treatment of COVID-19 and the development of a vaccine, which steers attention away from other markets. These factors will most likely be unfavorable for the dental prosthetics market in the years to come.

Dental Prosthetics Market Segmentation

By Type

Different types of dental prosthetics are crowns, dentures, veneers, bridges, inlays, and abutments.

The denture segment should enjoy the lead in the coming years, given the expanding aging baby boomer population and the surge in the average life expectancy worldwide.

By Type of Material

Various materials used in dental prosthetics include all-ceramic, metal, porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM), and others.

The metals segment can expect to take the lead in the coming years, owing to the surging demand for dental correction and the various benefits of metals when used in dental cosmetic surgeries.

By End-Use

The industry end-users are pharmacies, dental research laboratories and hospitals.

The majority of the patients prefer visiting hospitals, considering the provision of specialists as well as personalized care. As a result, the hospital segment will dominate the worldwide market.

Dental Prosthetics Market Regional Overview

The North American market holds the dominant spot as the demand for dental prosthetics in the region is incredibly high. The strong demand in the region is owing to the high level of awareness among people about the latest treatments, and the presence of renowned players like Neodent Dental Hub active in the market

Europe is the second most successful market for dental prosthetics, thanks to the soaring geriatric population prone to various oral issues. The market is further favored by the rise in technological advances and the mounting knowledge regarding oral health among people. The strongest markets in the region are Germany, Italy, France, and Spain.

The APAC market should advance at an impressive rate in the years to come, given the rising healthcare expenditure in various nations and the thriving medical tourism sector.

