Guarda Introduces Earn 2.0 Staking Platform

UNHOS, Portugal, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guarda Wallet announced the launch of its staking platform. The platform allows users to earn rewards for participating in the network and securing it. This is a significant development for Guarda, as it looks to provide more value to its users and grow its ecosystem.

More Information on the Staking Platform

Guarda is one of the few wallets that allows users to earn rewards via the built-in platform. This is a major step forward for the crypto wallet, as it provides more user value and grows its ecosystem.

The platform is easy to use and provides an excellent way for users to earn up to 20% depending on the cryptocurrency. The Guarda staking platform currently supports:

Start staking crypto and grow the value with the Guarda staking platform.

About Guarda Wallet

Guarda is a decentralized non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that gives you complete control of your keys. It features high-security standards and does not store your information on its server. Guarda is committed to providing fast, easy and transparent access to the crypto world for all users around the globe.

Guarda is a multi-asset cryptocurrency wallet with exchange, buy, sell, send, and receive features. It also allows you to stake assets to earn passive income. If you are interested in learning more about Guarda Wallet or the new staking platform, please visit https://guarda.com/.

Press Contact:

David Polk

david@guarda.co

