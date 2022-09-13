eVTOL Market Size is Predicted to Reach at USD 30,519 Million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 18.3%, Owing to Rising Demand For Alternative Modes Of Transportation

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global eVTOL Market Size accounted for USD 6,937 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 30,519 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2030.



eVTOL Market Report Key Highlights

• Global eVTOL market value was worth USD 6,937 million in 2021, with a 18.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

• North American market is expected to contribute the largest share in 2021

• Among mode of operation, autonomous segment occupied more than 65% of total market share

• In September 2022, United Airlines invested USD 15 million in Eve Air Mobility to buy up to 400 eVTOL aircraft

• Improving battery, motor, and power electronics technologies, propelling the eVTOL industry

Report Coverage:

Market eVTOL Market eVTOL Market Size 2021 USD 6,937 Million eVTOL Market Forecast 2030 USD 30,519 Million eVTOL Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 18.3% eVTOL Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 eVTOL Market Base Year 2021 eVTOL Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Technology, By Propulsion Type, By Mode of Operation, By Payload, By Range, By Application, And By Geography eVTOL Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Airbus SE, Bell Textron Inc., Embraer SA, Kitty Hawk, EHang Holdings Ltd, Elbit Systems Ltd., Workhorse, Lilium GmbH, Volocopter GmbH, Aurora Flight Sciences, Karem Aircraft, Inc, and Pipistrel D.O.O. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) are one of the most recent innovations in the aviation industry. It is a novel compact aerial vehicle that can take off vertically and go in any direction. eVTOLs have various benefits over conventional vehicles and may have a wide range of applications in the upcoming years. In a range of applications, from major cargo delivery to package deliveries, the eVTOL can be shown to be significantly more cost-effective and faster than ground vehicles. Furthermore, in isolated areas where a land vehicle would take days to complete a single journey, an eVTOL might do multiple trips in the same length of time. Similarly, in the event of an emergency, eVTOLs can be utilized to transfer critical supplies such as masks, vaccines, and medical equipment. However, rising commercial, defense, and emergency medical service applications will drive the eVTOL market in the coming years.

In recent years, the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) sector has evolved considerably as a result of the advent of breakthrough technologies that enable Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicles. eVTOL, or electric vertical takeoff and landing, is a kind of aircraft that takes off, hovers, and lands vertically using electric propulsion. They are intended for use in cargo delivery, urban air mobility, and surveillance systems. Several technological improvements in the aircraft sector have resulted in improvements that have resulted in the realization of concepts earlier than planned. Another industry breakthrough that has the potential to transform aerial transportation in urban environments is eVTOL vehicles. Several eVTOL variants have been prototyped and tested in recent years.

Global eVTOL Market Dynamics

The eVTOL market belongs to the next generation and is an electrical aircraft that provides prestigious services such as noise reduction during landing and take-off. There is an expanding market for quick transportation alternatives to reduce traffic congestion in metropolitan areas. These are the primary factors for the growth and valuation of the eVTOL market over the forecast year.eVTOL vehicles will be driven by societal acceptance, ergonomics for bringing the general public on board, and individual agreement to acknowledge are more influential in the eVTOL market. Moreover, in order to maintain the efficient and secure operation of eVTOL aircraft, administrative structures for these aircraft are expanded to plan by government experts to manage upcoming developing concerns, such as air traffic, permission authority, and so forth.

The growing demand for green energies and noise-free space vehicles, as well as the growing use of eVTOL aircraft for freight operations and the increasing demand for an alternative means of transportation, are driving the growth of the eVTOL market. The unexpected epidemic of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on a variety of industry sectors, with aerospace being among the most severely affected. However, the outbreak did not appear to have had as great of an impact on the eVTOL aircraft business as it did on the aviation sector as a whole. Electric unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were widely utilized by militaries for a range of duties such as border protection, while administrations and law enforcement organizations experimented with them.

eVTOL Market Segmentation

The global eVTOL market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on technology, propulsion type, mode of operation, payload, range, and application. By technology, the segment is separated into vectored thrust, lift plus cruise, and multirotor. By propulsion type, the market is divided into hybrid electric, fully electric, and hydrogen electric. By mode of operation, the market is classified into autonomous, and piloted. By payload, the market is categorized into <250 KG, 250-500 KG, 500-1500KG, and >1500 KG. By range, the industry is divided into 0 TO 200 KM, and 200 TO 500 KM. By application, the segment is split into commercial, military, and emergency medical service.

Global eVTOL Market Regional Outlook

The global eVTOL market is divided into five geographic regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to an eVTOL industry analysis, Asia-Pacific will grow at the fastest rate in the market over the next few years. This expansion is due to increased investment by key manufacturers and expanding government initiatives in electric UAVs. Furthermore, widespread adoption of eVTOL vehicles for urban air mobility, growing interest in sustainable modes of transportation, increased urban road traffic congestion, and rising demand for quick transportation are all major drivers of regional market growth.

eVTOL Market Players

Some of the prominent eVTOL market companies are Airbus SE, Bell Textron Inc., Embraer SA, Kitty Hawk, EHang Holdings Ltd, Elbit Systems Ltd., Workhorse, Lilium GmbH, Volocopter GmbH, Aurora Flight Sciences, Karem Aircraft, Inc, and Pipistrel D.O.O.

