The Global Inspection Robots Market is expected to grow by $ 5.27 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.88% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inspection Robots Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03376028/?utm_source=GNW

88% during the forecast period. Our report on the inspection robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of robotic inspection over manual inspection, rising demand for automated inspection and testing, and the increasing number of M&A.

The inspection robots market analysis includes the type and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The inspection robots market is segmented as below:

By Type

• ROVs

• Autonomous robots



By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Petrochemicals

• Food and beverages

• Others



By Geographic

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies advancements in the robotic inspection as one of the prime reasons driving the inspection robots market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of IoT and ai to optimize inspection operations and advancements in mobile robots will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the inspection robots market covers the following areas:

• Inspection robots market sizing

• Inspection robots market forecast

• Inspection robots market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading inspection robots market vendors that include Blue Origin Enterprises LP, Cognex Corp., Cross Co., Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd, Eddyfi NDT Inc., FARO Technologies Inc., Flyability SA, GECKO ROBOTICS INC., General Electric Co, Genesis Systems, Groupe Gorge SA, Invert Robotics Group Ltd, IPG Photonics Corp., JH Robotics Inc, Mistras Group Inc., Robotic Automation Systems, SuperDroid Robots Inc., TechnipFMC plc, and Teradyne Inc. Also, the inspection robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03376028/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________