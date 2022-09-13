The Running Apparel and Footwear Market is expected to grow by $ 9.89 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Running Apparel and Footwear Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03170257/?utm_source=GNW

49% during the forecast period. Our report on the running apparel and footwear market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high profit margins, premiumization through product innovation, and growing social awareness for fitness.

The running apparel and footwear market in US analysis includes the end-user and distribution channel segments.



The running apparel and footwear market in US is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Men

• Women

• Children



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the growing adoption of shoe knitting technology as one of the prime reasons driving the running apparel and footwear market growth in US during the next few years. Also, product customization drives demand and digital and social media marketing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the running apparel and footwear market in US covers the following areas:

• Running apparel and footwear market sizing

• Running apparel and footwear market forecast

• Running apparel and footwear market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading running apparel and footwear market vendors in US that include adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Deckers Outdoor Corp, Hanesbrands Inc., Karhu Holding BV, Mizuno Corp, New Balance Athletics Inc, Newton Running Co. Inc., Nike Inc, On AG, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Skechers USA Inc., The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Also, the running apparel and footwear market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



