Equify Financial, LLC Announces the Expansion of Small-Ticket Dealer and Vendor Program Equipment Finance Business With the Hiring of Dan Krajewski

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equify Financial announced today the expansion of their equipment leasing and finance business by the addition of Dan Krajewski to its executive team as Executive Vice President of Equify Financial, LLC.

Dan brings a wealth of industry knowledge in equipment finance as he implements Equify's expansion of the small-ticket dealer/vendor channel equipment finance business. Dan will also lead on the company's capital markets development.

Patrick Hoiby, President of Equify Financial, states, "It is an honor and rare opportunity to have someone with Dan's expansive industry knowledge on our team. As an icon in the industry, Dan brings vast experience in developing and leading multiple business channels while incorporating the best in breed platforms within an organization like Equify."

In addition to implementing the vendor program business and capital markets, Dan will work with Equify's very successful core middle-market business team to cross-sell these new capabilities.

Along with his robust knowledge of the business and vast network of industry contacts, Dan currently serves as a Board Member and Treasurer of the Equipment Leasing & Finance Association (ELFA). Dan has also served as Chairman of ELFA's Captive & Vendor Finance Steering Committee, a member of ELFA's Independent Finance Company Steering Committee, Liaison with ELFA Lease PAC, and ELFA Industry Futures Council.

Dan Krajewski added, "I can't express how excited I am to build out our dealer and vendor program business. We will have a unique differentiator that will attract top talent as well as dealers and vendors. Equify will be able to service a vast range of transaction sizes and credit profiles all under one roof and balance sheet since we are not a regulated financial institution. High achieving dealer and vendor program managers understand the benefit that brings to their relationships."

Rinaldi Advisory Services ("RAS") served as the exclusive advisor to Equify Financial, LLC on the project from concept to execution, and principal Bob Rinaldi added, "This is exciting from a pure scaling opportunity perspective. Equify's capital structure and aggressiveness in servicing the full range of customers' needs brings a unique toolset to the vendor program business model."

About Equify Financial, LLC

Equify Financial is a privately-owned, independent specialty finance company based in Fort Worth, Texas, serving the United States. Founded in 2011 on the principles of meeting our customers where they are and helping them get to where they want to go, Equify works with customers at any stage in their business. We tailor each service for our clients to build a strong relationship and future.

With over 180 years of combined experience in the equipment finance industry, we help our customers find the best financial path forward.

