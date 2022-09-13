40 Surviving Family Members of Fallen Heroes Receive Higher Education Scholarships

Washington, D.C., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As students return to the classroom while families deal with the dual problems of soaring tuition and the high inflation, the MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund again has increased funding of higher education scholarships for the children and spouses of fallen public servants. For the 2022-2023 academic year, more than $77,000 in scholarships have been awarded to 40 recipients from communities across the nation.

“Families who serve the public are hit especially hard by high tuition and inflation,” said Lynne Ford, CEO and President of MissionSquare Retirement and President of the MissionSquare Scholarship Fund. “These costs, coupled with the trauma of losing a family member in the line of duty, can put higher education out of reach for those left behind.”

“Our mission is to serve those who serve our nation’s communities, including their families. This scholarship fund is so important because it supports the families of the individuals working in service to the public who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Helping ensure their families have access to higher education honors our fallen heroes. And it helps set up their survivors reach their career goals and achieve financial security. It’s been our honor to fund these scholarships for more than 20 years,” Ford said.

To date, more than $1.4 million has been awarded to some 450 students across the nation.

Founded in 2001, the MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund honors education, health care, not-for-profit, public safety, and other local and state government employees who died while in service to their communities. The fund provides financial aid to the surviving spouses and children of those employees who died in the line of duty and will attend full-time an accredited two-year community college, four-year accredited university, or vocational school.

The 2022–2023 MissionSquare Scholarship Fund recipients are as follows:

Imani O. Armstrong, Alabama State University

Tiffany S. Bartholemew, University of West Florida

Jack O. Bellew, Manhattan College

Katreana F. Bellew, New York University

Kieran J. Bellew, Penn State University

Katianna Blackwel-Scott, Kenyon College

Jonathan Brooks, Herzing University

Karley Burbridge, University of Nebraska at Omaha

Ally N. Butler, Ball State University

Owen A. Curry, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University

Aliza V. DeVoe, Millersville University

Elizabeth Diebel, Florida Atlantic University

Madison Draper, Ameritech College of Healthcare

Gabrielle J. Eck, Wichita State University

Andrea Evans, Friends University

Emilee Fleshner, Valencia College

Jocelyn Fontanez-Rivera, UPR Recito Universitario de Moyaguez

Rylee D. Fournier, University of La Verne

Frank (Grant) W. Fouts, VI, University of Iowa

Bailey R. Fritz, Thiel College

Robin Lee, Benedictine University

Kennedy K. Karriem, Arkansas State University

Saralyn Lunger, University of Texas Health Science Center

Myareoh Martinez, University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences

Sarah McNair, University of Georgia

Chandler Miller, Park University

Grace Nielson, University of Missouri-Columbia

Keara G. Page, Union College

Rachel Platt, Salisbury University

Courtney L. Quiroz, Pacific University

Karlie Reed, California Baptist University

Katelyn M. Rice, Bridgewater State University

Ryan J. Rice, Bridgewater State University

Mark Scarborough, Lakeland University

Jayden Scott, Tennessee Wesleyan University

Gwendolyn Sherwood, Alderson Broaddus University

Sean Starzalkowski, ECPI University

Kadence M. Stroble, University of the Southwest

Stephanie Vidal-Echevarria, University of Turabo

Jackson Winum, University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Receipts were selected based on qualifications such as financial need, academic success, leadership in school and community activities, honors received, and work experience.

The application program for 2023 will be available starting in the fall of 2022.

About the MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund

The MissionSquare Retirement Fund is a 501(c)(3) public charity founded in 2001. Since its start, the Fund has raised more than $1.4 million and awarded more than 450 scholarships to surviving children and spouses of fallen public sector employees from across the nation. Financial support for the scholarship is provided by individuals, foundations, and organizations.

About MissionSquare Retirement

MissionSquare Retirement is dedicated to guiding those who serve our communities toward a secure and confident financial future. Founded in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement is a mission-based, nonstock, nonprofit, financial services company with approximately $70 billion in assets under management and administration, focused on delivering retirement plans, investment options, and personalized guidance helping more than 3 million people working in public service retire confidently. *

For more information, visit www.missionsq.org or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

*As of June 30, 2022

