Nineteen Canadian scientists, scholars and researchers have been recognized by the Royal Society of Canada

OTTAWA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nineteen eminent Canadian scientists, scholars and researchers have been recognized by the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) for their outstanding achievements in advancing knowledge and understanding of the past and present.



“These individuals are outstanding scholars who have made exceptional contributions, both nationally and internationally, in their respective fields,” said RSC President Jeremy McNeil.

To learn more about the 2022 Award Winners, click here.

RSC Awards celebrate outstanding contributions from across disciplines and across generations. This year's award winners will be honored during the Awards Ceremony on Friday, November 25, 2022, as part of the 2022 RSC Celebration of Excellence and Engagement. Click here to register.

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) comprises the Academies of Arts, Humanities and Sciences, and The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. The RSC recognizes excellence, advises the government and the larger society, and promotes a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world.

