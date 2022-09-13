Digital IF Interoperability (DIFI) Consortium Announces GNU Radio Talk and Release of Open-Source Software

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DIFI Consortium is pleased to announce a GNU Radio Conference 2022 (GRCon22) talk titled “DIFI: The Universal Language for Streaming Digitized RF” focusing on DIFI’s key role in enabling interoperability between SDRs and real-time signal processing hardware and software through the IEEE-ISTO Std 4900-2021: Digital IF Interoperability standard. GNU Radio Conference (GRCon) established itself as one of the premier annual industry events for Software Radio. This week-long conference includes high-quality technical content and valuable networking opportunities.” To register and attend go to: https://tickets.gnuradio.org/grcon22/

In addition, the DIFI Consortium’s Certification Working Group has released Open-Source Software tooling and a tutorial on the standard. The software collection allows developers and integrators to interact with the DIFI standard by using Python, Wireshark and a GNU Radio Out of Tree (OOT) Module (gr-difi). Developers interested in Digital IF and Open-Source Software are encouraged to learn more and contribute to the development effort. The consortium’s GitHub repository can be found at: https://github.com/DIFI-Consortium/

“We want to thank the members of the Certification Working Group for their hard work over the last 6 months to release open-source software and documentation that allow developers and integrators to interact with DIFI enabled devices. This is an important milestone for the organization as we push towards a certification compliance process and further proliferate adoption of DIFI for interoperability and digital transformation in space, satellite, and related industries,” said Christian Rodriguez, Chair of DIFI’s Certification Working Group and Senior Technical Program Manager at Microsoft’s Azure Space & Spectrum.

DIFI’s current membership is comprised of over 50 companies and government organizations from across space industry sectors. The Consortium invites all interested companies and organizations to join and contribute to efforts that encourage interoperability and digital transformation in the space industry. Membership and other information is available at the Consortium’s website: https://www.dificonsortium.org.

About GNU Radio



GNU Radio is a free & open-source software development toolkit that provides signal processing blocks to implement software radios. It can be used with readily-available low-cost external RF hardware to create software-defined radios, or without hardware in a simulation-like environment. It is widely used in research, industry, academia, government, and hobbyist environments to support both wireless communications research and real-world radio systems. https://www.gnuradio.org/

About DIFI IF Interoperability Consortium



The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI) is an independent, international group of companies, organizations, and government agencies that have an interest in the interoperability of networks and ground systems supporting space-based operations. Launched in coordination with the IEEE-ISTO, DIFI’s mission is to enable the digital transformation of space, satellite, and related industries through a simple, interoperable Digital IF/RF standard that accelerates industry transformation from L-Band IF to Digital IF, while discouraging vendor lock-in. The founding members of DIFI include Hawkeye 360, Intelsat Corp. (OTCMKTS: INTEQ), Kongsberg Satellite Services AS (KSAT), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Microsoft, and the U.S. Navy. To learn more about DIFI Consortium and to view the complete list of current members, visit www.dificonsortium.org.

