Worksport COR product set to begin sales, pending final approval

Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW) (the “Company” or “Worksport”), is announcing it is nearing the completion of tooling for its COR portable energy storage system. This is the final step in a long effort to perfect the product and prepare it for market launch. COR, with modular batteries and advanced hot-swap technology, works with SOLIS, Worksport’s groundbreaking advanced truck bed tonneau cover with integrated solar panels.



“This is a very exciting moment for the Company. The work we put in prior to this final pre-production step in all probability means there will be no further required changes before introducing COR to the wider market,” said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “The first production-ready COR systems are expected to be delivered to the Company for final testing in mid to late October with its companion SOLIS tonneau cover to follow by the end of the year. One of the reasons that these production dates are realistic is that Company worked with the leading UL consultant who helped us smooth the way for rapid UL approval.”

In looking back on the journey that has culminated in production readiness for COR and SOLIS, Rossi added, “In less than two years, we raised the money needed fund the advanced R&D necessary to launch SOLIS and COR as well as re-built the company from the ground up, build up inventory of current product lines, brought on skilled qualified team members and are now about to launch a unique products that have been created to regenerate electric power from the sun, enhance the environment, reduce carbon emissions and change lifestyles in outdoor workplaces and recreational sites. We are very proud of these accomplishments and wish to thank those early investors who supported us from the start of this important journey. The hard work is done and now is the time to change our focus -- from building and preparing to produce and distribute these exciting products.”

The Company said that before production, there will be some final internal testing to ensure the COR is pushed to its limit and still keeps working effectively. Then several will be sent out to influencers, reviewers and eagerly awaiting potential customers, including OEM’s we’ve been working towards building a lasting relationship with like Hyundai, as well as others while media assets will be prepared, demonstrating COR’s capabilities. Other partners will also receive pre-production models. A major Original Equipment Manufacturer who has been developing its own exclusive SOLIS and COR system for its brands will also receive an entire system for further review and development.

“Current pre-sales have been very useful and have provided the Company with valuable insight in shaping our upcoming SOLIS and COR marketing campaigns,” Rossi said. “They are new, out of the box and lifestyle changing ideas, and no pre-existing prototype campaigns already exist. We now understand our customers much better, and we can’t wait for them – and our shareholders and investors – to use these products and understand their vast potential. It is a true inflection point for Worksport, and the most exciting moment in the Company’s history.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com.

