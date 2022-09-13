Metatron Inc. Corporate Debt Restructuring and Launch of New Artificial Intelligence Applications Division

Dover, DE, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron Inc. (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce the Company is presently working to restructure corporate debt obligations in addition to the Company officially launching an Artificial Intelligence Application Division within Metatron, Inc.

The Company is presently working in good faith with debt holders to consolidate, restructure and improve the Company’s debt obligations. The more favorable terms and consolidation will assist the Company to improve and streamline the Company’s balance sheet and financial reporting. Details of the restructuring will be announced upon final completion and execution.

Having years of success in the mobile and web technology sectors, the Company views Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the unbridled beast of future technology growth. The Global AI market size was valued at a mere $65 Billion in 2020. Growth projections put the compound annual growth rate at 38% through 2030 when the industry is expected to reach a whopping $1.58 Trillion according to Allied Market Research .

Demand for intelligence systems is forecasted to have tremendous growth, propelling the worldwide market for AI. North America dominated the AI market in 2020 and North America is expected to continue to dominate the industry in the coming years as high expenditures AI solutions are expected by both the government and public sectors.

Metatron is assembling the new division so that it may focus solely on AI solutions. The team being assembled will be headed by a team headquartered here in the United States, coupled with programming experts around the globe. The Company has already formed a Division Launch Committee (DLC) and preliminary meetings with project managers in Europe include discussions on assembling programming teams throughout North American, Europe and India.

The Company looks forward to providing additional updates on the newly formed Artificial Intelligence Application Division in the days and weeks ahead. Metatron is fast tracking the launch of this new division as it seeks to gain a strong foothold within rapidly expanding industry. The Company expects to announce the development of its first AI product during the month of September.

