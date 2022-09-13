Tissue Diagnostics Market Worth $8.52 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product Type (Antibodies, Kits, Reagents, Instruments [Slide Stainer, Scanner]), Technology (Digital Pathology, IHC, ISH, H&E Staining), Cancer Type (Breast, NSCLC, Colorectal, Prostate), and End user - Global Forecast to 2029,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the tissue diagnostics market is projected to reach $8.52 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2029.

The demand for tissue diagnostics is experiencing a surge owing to the rising prevalence of cancer globally and the growing number of clinical trials for oncology drugs. The recent development includes the advent of digital pathology and availability of tissue-based companion diagnostics.

Companion diagnostics are gaining significant shares in the tissue diagnostics market. Several manufacturers are collaborating with other manufacturers to develop companion diagnostics.

In July 2021, QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands) signed a strategic alliance with Sysmex Corporation (Japan) for developing and commercializing cancer companion diagnostics.

In June 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) signed an agreement with Daiichi Sankyo (Japan) to co-develop a companion diagnostic (CDx) that will utilize the Oncomine Dx Target Test.

In March 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) signed an agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc (U.S) to co-develop a companion diagnostic (CDx) in oncology.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Tissue Diagnostics Market

According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology Journal, between March-July 2020, there was a substantial decrease in cancer screening, visits, therapy, and surgeries, with variation by cancer type and site of service in comparison with the baseline period of March-July 2019 in the U.S. In April 2019, in the U.S., the screenings for breast, colon, prostate, and lung cancers were lower by 85%, 75%, 74%, and 56%, during the peak of pandemic (Source: National Institutes of Health). People were afraid to go to hospitals and other medical facilities for non-emergency procedures due to the fear of COVID-19. This resulted in the decline of cancer screenings and negatively impacted the tissue diagnostics market.

During the first lockdown in 2020, the postponement of non-emergency procedures and nationwide lockdowns paused the national cancer screening programs across many countries. For instance, in March 2020, the Scottish Government temporarily suspended the national screening programs, including cervical, breast, and bowel screening services. Additionally, lockdowns and travel restrictions also led to temporary disruptions in the supply chain, which negatively affected the tissue diagnostics market.

The global tissue diagnostics market is segmented by Product Type (Consumables [Antibodies, Kits, Reagents], Instruments [Slide Staining Systems, Slide Scanners, Tissue Processing Systems, Other Instruments {Microarray, Embedding System]), Technology (Immunohistochemistry, In-situ Hybridization, Digital Pathology, H&E Slide Staining, Other Technologies, Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal and Gastrointestinal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lymphatic Cancer, Other Applications), End User (Hospitals and Reference Laboratories, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Contract Research Organization). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the global and regional levels.

Based on product, in 2022, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The technological advances in developing novel reagents and the extensive and recurring requirement of consumables are the factors contributing to the large market share of this segment.

Based on technology, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented into immunohistochemistry (IHC), in-situ hybridization, digital pathology, H&E staining, and other technologies. In 2022, the immunohistochemistry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global tissue diagnostics market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits of IHC over other techniques. IGC enables the testing of fresh and frozen tissue samples and has a fast turnaround time. Furthermore, IHC is well established, readily available, and offers low-price advantages. Thus, IHC is preferred over other techniques for tissue diagnostics.

Based on application, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal and gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, lymphatic cancer, and other applications. In 2022, the breast cancer segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global tissue diagnostics market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high prevalence of breast cancer, the increasing research and screening programs, and the increasing investments in the breast cancer space.

Based on end user, in 2022, the hospital and reference laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing adoption of tissue-based diagnostic techniques from conventional procedures in the hospital and reference laboratories and the increasing inflow of patient pool due to the rising prevalence of cancer globally.

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the tissue diagnostics market. The large market share of this regional market is driven by the high cancer prevalence, easy accessibility to advanced technologies, and the presence of public programs for cancer management.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of leading market participants in the industry over the past three years (2019–2022). In the last couple of years, the key market players' preferred growth strategies were product launches, collaborations, agreements, and expansions.

Some of the key players operating in the global tissue diagnostics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC) (Germany), Sakura Finetek Japan Co., Ltd. (Japan), Abcam plc (U.K.), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Genex Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Bio SB, INC (U.S.), 3DHISTECH Ltd. (Hungary), and HOLOGIC, INC. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Product Type

Consumables Antibodies Kits Reagents

Instruments Slide Staining Systems Slide Scanners Tissue Processors Other Instruments

Note: Other instruments include microarrays and embedding systems



Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Technology

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In-situ Hybridization (ISH)

Digital Pathology

H&E Slide Staining

Other Technologies

Note: Other technologies include molecular, immunofluorescence, and special staining



Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Application

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal and Gastrointestinal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lymphatic Cancer

Other Applications

Note: Other applications include cervical cancer, melanoma, lip, oral cavity cancer

Tissue Diagnostics Market, by End User

Hospitals and Reference Laboratories

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization

Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

