Oxygen Forensics Increases Extraction Support, Access to Cloud Data, and Adds a New Analytic Feature

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxygen Forensics, a global leader in digital forensics for law enforcement, federal agencies, and corporate clients, announced today the release of the latest version of the all-in-one digital forensic solution, Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.15.0. This version expands extraction support, grants access to more cloud data, and introduces a new analytic feature for call and message logs.

Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.15.0 increases its screen lock bypass capabilities for Xiaomi devices to support two new chipsets. Investigators can now extract hardware keys and decrypt more digital evidence. For certain Qualcomm-based Huawei devices, this new release gives users access to encryption keys from the Android Keystore, granting investigators access to encrypted data from various new mobile apps to assist in their investigations.

To improve extraction functionality, Oxygen Forensics enhances their popular iOS Selective Extraction feature to now support any installed app. Investigators will no longer be limited to the 30 most popular apps. Additionally, new apps have been added to Oxygen Forensic® Detective's catalog of supported applications, such as Temp Mail, Huawei Notes, and Bigo Live, bringing its total number of supported app versions to over 33,800.

In cloud data forensics, this release introduces a completely redesigned extraction method for the popular file-sharing app, Box, allowing investigators to extract even more data. With this upgrade, users will be able to acquire contacts, collections, notes, and more. This data can be critical in establishing key elements of a case.

Date import capabilities have also been expanded in this release. Investigators can now import Semantic Location History from Google Takeout. Once imported, this location data will be automatically parsed to give investigators insight into the account owner's whereabouts through their visited locations and trips.

Oxygen Forensics introduces a new tool to its analytic suite. This feature will allow investigators to compare extracted call and message logs with Call Data Records from mobile service providers directly in Oxygen Forensic® Detective. In the event that a device user manually deletes calls or messages, this tool will enable investigators to identify inconsistencies and bridge the gaps to see the complete scope of a case.

Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.15.0 enhances capabilities in several areas with advancements in extraction support, cloud support, and the introduction of a new analytic feature. When asked about what drove the new analysis tool, CEO Lee Reiber stated, "A common setback for digital forensic investigators is deleted data. We strive to find innovative ways to not only recover that data but make it usable. The new feature to compare call and message logs will assist investigators by automatically parsing and comparing these call and message records."

Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.15.0 marks another monumental release for Oxygen Forensics. Committed to meeting the needs of its users, Oxygen Forensics delivers another comprehensive and industry-leading update.

For a full list of version 15.0 updates, click here.

CONTACT:

Cristian Rojas

Oxygen Forensics, Inc.

cristian.rojas@oxygen-forensic.com

