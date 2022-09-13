The Global Zero-energy Buildings Market is expected to grow by $ 107.34 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.18% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Zero-energy Buildings Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03112443/?utm_source=GNW

18% during the forecast period. Our report on the zero-energy buildings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of sustainable energy, rising number of green buildings, and increased need for cost reduction of energy.

The zero-energy buildings market analysis includes the application and product segments and geographic landscape.



The zero-energy buildings market is segmented as below:

By Application

• HVAC and controls

• Insulation and glazing

• Lighting and controls

• Water heating



By Product

• Public and commercial buildings

• Residential buildings



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies net-zero buildings as one of the prime reasons driving the zero-energy buildings market growth during the next few years. Also, growing government support for solar energy projects and changes in the global energy mix will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the zero-energy buildings market covers the following areas:

• Zero-energy buildings market sizing

• Zero-energy buildings market forecast

• Zero-energy buildings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading zero-energy buildings market vendors that include Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, Altura Associates, Canadian Solar Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., DPR Construction, General Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kingspan Group Plc, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Lamington Group, Mohawk Industries Inc., Premier Modular Group, ROCKWOOL International AS, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SunPower Corp, TotalEnergies SE, and Trane Technologies plc. Also, the zero-energy buildings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



