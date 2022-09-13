Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Size Worth USD 10.2 Billion by 2030 at 9.8% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Information by Component, Product, Model, Delivery Mode, Type, Application and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market can expect to attain a valuation of USD 10.2 billion by 2030 and record a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Scope

Clinical decision support systems are a part of clinical knowledge management, known as computer applications, that make use of EHRs to form evidence-based medical decisions. It assesses data to assist doctors in making clinical judgments. A clinical decision support system helps physicians, nurses, and various healthcare personnel comes up with accurate diagnoses to enhance patient outcomes.

Clinical decision support systems combine medical knowledge and patient data. It can be divided into two categories knowledge-based decision support systems, as well as knowledge-free decision support systems.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 10.2 Billion CAGR 9.8% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising Demand for Data-Driven Technologies Increasing Number of Emergency Department Visits

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the clinical decision support systems market include:

Wolters Kluwer Health

Hearst Communications Inc

Elsevier B.V.

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Athenahealth, Inc

Siemens AG

Carestream Health

Epic Systems

IBM

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Cerner Corporation

NextGen Healthcare

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

These players are mostly involved in new launches & technological and product developments to enhance their global presence and positions in the active protection system industry. These players also focus on foraying into new markets by introducing technologically innovative and cost-effective infrastructure and platforms. In addition to product launches and innovations, these companies also adopt agreements and partnerships contracts strategies.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The COVID-19 pandemic has been the most disruptive event in recent years, affecting various sectors including the healthcare industry. In this scenario, healthcare IT has become the most sought-after solution for dealing with public health. Surveillance systems, wearables to measure physiological parameters, clinical decision-making tools, novel diagnostics, online chat services, and telehealth are some of the most prevalent healthcare IT solutions being used worldwide. Clinical decision support systems form a significant part of the healthcare IT space. Several technical developments have raised the deployment of CDSS in the healthcare sector, as these facilitate quicker decision-making, workflow competence, and data handling in patient care. The adaptable functionalities help raise the demand for clinical decision support systems; ultimately boosting the market growth.

Machine learning, along with robotics, the internet of things/IoT, AI/artificial intelligence, and big data are a few cutting-edge technologies that are gaining traction in the healthcare sector, as these enhance the functionalities of clinical decision support systems.

The implementation of strict government regulations and the surge in initiatives encouraging the use of healthcare IT solutions, and the soaring uptake of CDSS-enabled EHRs in hospitals will ensure the market’s unparalleled surge in the coming years. The rise in partnerships and collaborations between the major stakeholders, mounting cases of medication errors, and the huge prominence of big data and mHealth tools could further have a phenomenal impact on the worldwide market.

Market Restraints:

Uploading data can result in vulnerabilities that can be exploited by hackers, trying to acquire sensitive medical records and data. This can be one of the major hurdles that can be faced by the global market.

Another challenge can be the constrained budgets of healthcare providers, which brings down the adoption rate of clinical decision support systems.

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown have been brutal on the healthcare industry, with the temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities and a reduction in government funding. Acquisition of new advanced systems has been tough following the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic owing to the economic downfall worldwide.

However, with the lockdown now being lifted up and a major focus on curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus, players are now able to continue with their business and also concentrate on strengthening their supply chains. This can mean quicker recovery for the clinical decision support systems industry in the years to follow.

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Segmentation

The market for clinical decision support systems (CDSS) has been considered for component, product, model, delivery mode, type, and application.

By Component

Major components covered in the study are services, software, as well as hardware.

By Product

The products listed in the report for the clinical decision support systems market covers standalone CDSS along with integrated CDSS.

By Model

The key model-based segments are non-knowledge-based CDSS, coupled with knowledge-based CDSS.

By Delivery Modes

The top delivery modes are cloud-based CDSS and on-premise CDSS.

By Type

The types of clinical decision support systems are active CDSS, and passive CDSS.

By Application

Applications of CDSS are ambulatory care settings as well as inpatient settings.

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Regional Insights

The biggest market size is in North America, mainly due to the vast presence of CDSS companies and the presence of top-quality medical systems. Federal mandates, high prevalence of digitalization as well as big data, and fast return of investments enhance the market share in the region as well.

The European market for clinical decision support systems stands is in second place, thanks to the rapid growth of the healthcare IT sector in the region. The market also benefits from the burgeoning patient data volume, surge in technical know-how, along with massive demand for efficient healthcare systems that give faster results.

The APAC market expects to gain traction at the fastest pace over the following years, on account of the fast-emerging countries like Japan and India and the urgent need to cut down on the high healthcare costs. Several factors, such as the rise in government initiatives encouraging the use of HCIT systems and solutions, growing spending on healthcare, and the soaring number of skilled IT professionals in China and India would elevate the market position as well. Technological advances are playing a major role with authorities primarily focused on reforming the healthcare management space. These efforts are bound to create a thriving business scenario for the clinical decision support systems market in the region over the analysis period.

