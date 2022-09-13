The E-learning Market is expected to grow by $ 53.27 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.14% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "E-learning Market in Europe 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02577231/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the e-learning market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications, growing emphasis on personalized learning, and rise in the adoption of digital platform-enabled education.

The e-learning market in Europe analysis includes the end-user and product segments and geographic landscape.



The e-learning market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Higher education

• Corporate

• K-12



By Product

• Packaged content

• Solutions



By Geographical Landscape

• UK

• Germany

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the rising adoption of content gamification in digital education as one of the prime reasons driving the e-learning market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of connected learning and the rising prominence of data analytics in e-learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the e-learning market in Europe covers the following areas:

• E-learning market sizing

• E-learning market forecast

• E-learning market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-learning market vendors in Europe that include Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cegos Group, Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Instructure Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Richardson Consulting Group, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Skillsoft Ltd. Also, the e-learning market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

