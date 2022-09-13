Knight Security Announces the Final EMERGE Event of 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world's leading security and business intelligence manufacturers will showcase emerging innovations in Physical Security, Smart City, and Cybersecurity technologies at EMERGE '22 San Antonio. The EMERGE '22 event will take place on Oct. 13 at Topgolf San Antonio, and although free, space is limited. This event will provide businesses, schools and colleges, local government, and law enforcement officials with the tools to manage their infrastructure, mitigate risks, build safer environments, and drive economic growth.

In addition, Mr. Ernesto Ballesteros, who serves as the Cybersecurity State Coordinator for the State of Texas at the DHS Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, will present on Critical Infrastructures' Cybersecurity. Mr. Ballesteros has over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity in both the private and public sectors. Through his work at CISA, Mr. Ballesteros fosters strategic public and private sector relationships in the Texas Region 6, which includes the San Antonio Area, to develop and maintain secure and resilient infrastructures.

Mr. Ballesteros will discuss best practices and no-cost cybersecurity resources CISA provides organizations to assist with understanding risks, safeguarding critical assets, and achieving cyber resilience.

"Our country has been cyber-threatened for years, but with the recent Russia-Ukraine war, we continue to see an exponential increase in cyber-attacks against Critical Infrastructure Sectors. Among which are Financial Services, Healthcare & Public Health, Energy & Utilities, and Communication & Transportation Systems. Therefore, security professionals must take every step possible to secure them," said Phil Lake, Knight Security Systems President.

At EMERGE '22 San Antonio, 18+ leading security manufacturers will have live demos of emerging security technology, such as artificial intelligence, license plate recognition, video analytics, video as a service, access control as a service, supply change assurance, zero trust security, and health intelligence monitoring, among other security innovations.

This year's EMERGE '22 San Antonio conference offers a unique opportunity for security professionals from all industries and government entities to come together, learn about security threats and risk mitigation, discuss solutions, and network with peers.

EMERGE '22 San Antonio is free, but space is limited. Please register now to save your seat.

About Knight Security Systems

Knight Security Systems has built its reputation over almost four decades as one of Texas' leading providers of security system solutions. With more than 7,000 systems installed since 1983, Knight has helped thousands of clients reduce internal and external loss, legal liability, and employee liability while increasing productivity, safety, compliance, customer satisfaction, and bottom-line profits.

Most of these client engagements turn into trusted long-term relationships — through continuous system health monitoring, steadfast support, and a watchful eye toward future client needs.

Nelson Torres

(832) 540-3141

ntorres@knightsecurity.com

https://knightsecurity.com/emerge-san-antonio

Media Kit

###

Related Files

EMERGE '22 San Antonio - Press Release.docx

EMERGE-22-San-Antonio.pdf

Related Images











Image 1: EMERGE '22 San Antonio





Free Security Educational and Technology event at Topgolf San Antonio on October 13, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment