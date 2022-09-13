Thermal Printing Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 59.12 Billion by 2027, Globally, at 4.79% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Thermal Printing Market ” By Format Type (Industrial Format, Desktop Format, and Mobile Format), By Offering (Printer, supplies, Direct Thermal (DT) Supplies, Thermal Transfer (TT) Supplies, and Dye Diffusion Thermal Transfer (D2T2) Supplies), By Printer Type (Barcode Printers, POS Printer, Kiosk & Ticket Printers, RFID Printers and Card Printers), By Printing Technology (Direct Thermal (DT), Dye Diffusion Thermal Transfer (D2T2) and Thermal Transfer (TT)), By Application (Manufacturing and Industrial, Healthcare and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Government, Retail and Others), and By Geography.

The Thermal Printing Market was valued at USD 42.71 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 59.12 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.79% from 2020 to 2027, according to the most recent study from Verified Market Research.

Growing industrialization, population, and increasing disposable income of the people are the major factors that are boosting the growth of the Thermal Printing Market. Also, increasing usage of healthcare industries and retail industries due to the growing penetration and expansion of thermal printing is contributing to the growing market for thermal printing.

In addition, data capturing technologies and automatic identification for product improvement are fueling the growth of the Thermal Printing Market. Thermal printers can replace the traditional way of printing ads and can provide product-related information by simply scanning the labels. Furthermore, company manufacturing printers are more focused on upgrading technology; frequent product launches and increasing demand from consumers are fueling the growth of the Thermal Printing Market.

However, availability of the alternatives such as laser printing and inkjet printing is anticipated to the hampering the growth of the Thermal Printing Market. Also, poor quality of images produced by thermal printing and heat setting problems are restricting the growth of the Thermal Printing Market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Zebra Technologies, Sato Holdings, Epson, Star Micronics, Honeywell, Bixolon, Fujitsu, Brother International, Toshiba Tec. TSC Auto ID Technology.

Based on their research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Thermal Printing Market.

Thermal Printing Market, by Format Type Industrial Format Desktop Format Mobile Format







Thermal Printing Market, by Offering Printer Supplies Direct Thermal (DT) Supplies Thermal Transfer (TT) Supplies Dye Diffusion Thermal Transfer (D2T2) Supplies







Thermal Printing Market, by Printer Type Barcode Printers POS Printer Kiosk & Ticket Printers RFID Printers Card Printers







Thermal Printing Market, by Printing Technology Direct Thermal (DT) Dye Diffusion Thermal Transfer (D2T2) Thermal Transfer (TT)







Thermal Printing Market, by Application Manufacturing and Industrial Healthcare and Hospitality Transportation and Logistics Government Retail Others







Thermal Printing Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



