hC Bioscience Appoints Brad Margus to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- hC Bioscience, Inc., a company developing first-in-class tRNA-based therapeutics targeting protein dysfunction in genetically defined diseases, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Brad Margus to its board of directors.



“We are excited to welcome Brad to the company during this pivotal time of growth,” said Leslie Williams, co-founder, director and chief executive officer of hC Bioscience. “Brad has successfully established and led multiple life sciences companies, including having recently served as CEO for Cerevance, a clinical-stage company focused on the development of novel treatments for brain diseases. Brad’s deep experience in building companies with novel technologies will be invaluable to hC Bioscience as we develop precision protein editing therapies for patients with cancer and life-limiting genetic diseases.”

Mr. Margus brings more than 30 years of company building and corporate leadership experience to hC Bioscience. Mr. Margus most recently served as chief executive officer of Cerevance and currently serves as the company’s executive chairman. Prior to co-founding Cerevance, Mr. Margus served as co-founder and CEO of Envoy Therapeutics, where he helped lead the company’s fundraising efforts, discovered new compounds for brain diseases and helped lead the sale of the company to Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Margus also previously co-founded and served as CEO for Perlegen Sciences, a leader in analyzing genetic variation. Concurrent with his business career, Mr. Margus has spent more than 25 years as a volunteer in founding and leading the A-T Children’s Project, a non-profit that funds research for ataxia telangiectasia, a rare disease-causing progressive loss of muscle control, cancer and immune system problems, and a disease impacting two of his sons. Mr. Margus continues to serve on the boards of Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) and Neurona and has served on a variety of professional councils and advisory boards.

Mr. Margus stated, “I am thrilled to be joining hC Bioscience as the company continues to rapidly advance its novel tRNA platform technologies targeting protein dysfunction, beginning with diseases caused by nonsense mutations. I look forward to working with the team as they refine their approach in bringing potentially transformative therapeutics to patients in need.”

