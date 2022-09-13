The Global Online Video Platform Market is expected to grow by $ 1.01 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.78% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Video Platform Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171788/?utm_source=GNW

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the online video platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in online video consumption, digital transformation, and growth in Internet penetration.

The online video platform market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The online video platform market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Individuals

• Brand and enterprises

• Content creators



By Type

• UGC

• DIY

• Saas



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the live streaming of videos as one of the prime reasons driving the online video platform market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of video cloud platforms and the adoption of OTT standard will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online video platform market vendors that include Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amobee Inc., Brightcove Inc., Comcast Corp., Dacast Inc., Endavo Media and Communications Inc, Groupe SEB, International Business Machines Corp., Kaltura Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., MediaMelon Inc., Muvi LLC, Panopto Inc., Pixability Inc., RTL Group SA, Verizon Communications Inc., Vidyome, Wochit Inc., and Workday Inc. Also, the online video platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

