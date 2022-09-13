The Global Friction Products Market is expected to grow by $ 9.25 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Friction Products Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01095419/?utm_source=GNW

02% during the forecast period. Our report on the friction products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing procurement of new aircraft.

The friction products market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The friction products market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Dry friction materials

• Wet friction materials



By End-user

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Aerospace

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the development of high-performance adaptive braking systems as one of the prime reasons driving the friction products market growth during the next few years. Also, the shift toward lightweight braking materials in the automotive industry and the growing use of ceramic fiber in the manufacturing of friction products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the friction products market covers the following areas:

• Friction products market sizing

• Friction products market forecast

• Friction products market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading friction products market vendors that include ABS Friction Inc., Aisin Corp., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., ANAND Group, ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Brembo SpA, BREMSKERL REIBBELAGWERKE Emmerling GmbH, and Co. KG, Carlisle Companies Inc., Freeman Automotive UK Ltd., General Metals Powder Co. LLC, Hindustan Composites Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Icer Brakes SA, ITT Inc., Knorr Bremse AG, LUMAG Sp. z o.o., Miba AG, Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Tenneco Inc. Also, the friction products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01095419/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________