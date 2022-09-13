Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) Market Size worth $ 6.53 Billion by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Need for increasing reliability and end-user satisfaction for digital business operations pivots massive profitable avenue for digital experience monitoring vendors. The digital experience monitoring market size is projected to reach US$ 6.53 Bn by 2031. Rise in adoption of DEM tools in identifying performance issues in digital services in order to enhance digital experience presents firms with massive avenue for players in the digital experience monitoring (DEM) market.



A comprehensive market guide for digital experience monitoring (DEM) finds that enterprises are adopting end-user experience monitoring tools. End users are leveraging enterprise's applications and services to boost the performance, including site performance and service delivery chain. Growing spending of IT companies on attaining robust digital experience for employees and customers has unlocked vast revenue streams in the digital experience monitoring (DEM) market.

Key Findings of Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) Market Study

Growing Use in Enhancing End-user Satisfaction Propels Demand : Rapid pace of commercialization of digital services has spurred the use of DEM tools for enhancing end-user's experience. The demand is rising among work-from-anywhere employees. Rise in need for enhancing customer satisfaction is a key driver of the digital experience monitoring (DEM) market. An array of network monitoring tools are used by digital businesses to reduce downtime in software and applications of digital assets. Best digital experience monitoring tools offers a granular assessment of analysis of customer experience.





Rapid pace of commercialization of digital services has spurred the use of DEM tools for enhancing end-user's experience. The demand is rising among work-from-anywhere employees. Rise in need for enhancing customer satisfaction is a key driver of the digital experience monitoring (DEM) market. An array of network monitoring tools are used by digital businesses to reduce downtime in software and applications of digital assets. Best digital experience monitoring tools offers a granular assessment of analysis of customer experience. Adoption by Businesses to Improve Digital Services Generate Lucrative Opportunities: Vendors are reaping substantial revenues from the adoption of digital experience monitoring (DEM) tools by SMEs. Rise in demand among numerous SMEs to counter scalability issues in digital services is also boosting the prospects of the digital experience monitoring (DEM) market. Providers of digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions are expanding their portfolio of DEM tools to enhance performance of enterprise collaboration apps. Rising demand by IT businesses is invigorating the revenue prospects of the market. The demand is steadily growing in multiple industries such as telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and retail.



Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) Market: Key Drivers

Rising penetration of IoT and mobile & cloud computing technologies in various industries is a key underpinning for abundant opportunity for players in the digital experience monitoring (DEM) market.





Need for enhancing digital journey experiences for customers and employees is bolstering the market prospects. Rise in demand for services through digital assets, such applications and websites, is a key driver for uptake of digital experience monitoring (DEM) tools. These include network performance monitoring and diagnostics and end-user experience management.





Proliferating number of digital businesses worldwide is a key factor fueling the need for DEM with an aim to boost user experience



Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is a lucrative region in the digital experience monitoring (DEM) market. The regional market is projected to advance at promising CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2031. Widespread adoption of cloud computing among small- and medium-sized companies has generated lucrative opportunities for players in the regional market. Of note, vendors envisage enormous lucrative avenue in China, Japan, Singapore, and India. A rapidly expanding IT industry in Asia Pacific is spurring the revenue generation.

Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) Market Competition Landscape

Established players are keen on launching innovative products to consolidate their shares in digital experience monitoring (DEM) market.

Some of the key players in the digital experience monitoring (DEM) market are Palo Alto Networks, Riverbed Technology Inc., Apica, Broadcom Inc., Nexthink SA, Aternity LLC, Datadog, Zscaler, Catchpoint Systems Inc., Splunk Inc., New Relic Inc., Cisco, and Dynatrace.

Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) Market Segmentation

Component Software Services Professional Services Managed Services

Deployment Cloud On-premise

Enterprise Size SMEs Large Enterprises

End-user BFSI IT & Telecom Retail & E-commerce Healthcare Government Media & Entertainment Travel & Hospitality Others (Manufacturing, Education, etc.)



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Countries

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

South Africa

Brazil

Argentina



