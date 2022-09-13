Associa Colorado Hosts Golf Tournament To Benefit Associa Cares

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Colorado, a leading provider of community management services throughout Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins, and the Front Range area, recently hosted its 1st Annual Tee-Up Fore Cares golf tournament to benefit the company’s affiliate nonprofit, Associa Cares, which helps families and communities in need as a result of natural and human-made disasters. More than 50 Associa Colorado employees, friends, and family members joined 16 vendors for an evening of mini-golf, food, and fun. In addition, attendees had the opportunity to network with Associa Colorado team members and leaders.

The fundraising event took place at Urban Putt in Denver on August 25th. Optimum Restoration, Inc. – the Greater Denver area’s one-stop shop for homeowners association, commercial, and multi-family restoration and construction service – served as the main event sponsor. Buoyed by the success of their inaugural event, the Associa Colorado team is already planning next year’s event with the goal of making it even bigger and better.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the Associa Colorado team for the time and effort they put into the execution of this event,” said Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “Thanks to their dedication, dozens of families in need throughout the greater Denver area will receive financial assistance to help them recover and put their lives back together.”

“The entire Associa Colorado team thanks each of its partners and vendors who supported our Tee-Up Fore Cares mini golf event,” said Kim Corcoran, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Colorado branch president. “Thanks to Optimum Restoration, Inc. and our other vendor partners, Associa Cares can continue to assist residents in need, such as those in Boulder County, where more than 1,000 homes and businesses were impacted by the fire in December 2021. Associa Cares was there to support these residents in their time of need.”

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is both a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and a registered charity in Canada, created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and human-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $4.3 million in assistance to more than 3,300 families since 2007.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

To view Associa Cares’ U.S. fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

