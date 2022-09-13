Todos Medical & The Alchemist’s Kitchen to Host “Long COVID: An Integrated Approach” Event Benefitting Survivor Corps

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, together with The Alchemist’s Kitchen based in the SoHo district in Manhattan, today announced an educational event benefitting the Long COVID charitable foundation Survivor Corps . The event will be headlined by Dr. Leo Galland, a Manhattan-based functional medicine doctor who has established a specialty in treating Long COVID patients who exhibit viral persistence among their root causes. “Containment of COVID-19 has failed completely with Omicron and its variants are still relentless, resulting in even higher incidence of Long COVID. Focusing on Long COVID's root causes versus mediating its symptoms is a broader, deeper and longer lasting strategy to improve health and wellness. I am confident this event will empower patients and practitioners alike," states Dr. Leo Galland.



Register Here

VIRTUAL ONLINE EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Tuesday, September 20, 2022 @ 6:30PM ET

Agenda:

6:30PM – 6:40PM ET

The Journey of Long Covid

Diana Berrent - Founder of Survivor Corps, Long Covid Survivor

6:40PM – 8:00PM ET

A Conversation with Dr. Leo Galland M.D., F.A.C.P., F.A.C.N. on a 5 Point Strategy for Untangling the Web of Long Covid

Moderated by Lou Sagar (CEO and Founder of Alchemist Kitchen) and Diana Berrent (Founder of Survivor Corps)

To learn more about the 3CL protease in SARS-CoV-2 replication, please visit www.3clpro.com . To purchase Tollovid please visit Amazon or www.MyTollovid.com .

About Dr. Leo Galland, M.D. F.A.C.P., F.A.C.N., A Board-Certified Internist

Dr. Galland was educated at Harvard University and the New York University School of Medicine and trained in internal medicine at the New York University-Bellevue Medical Center. He has received international recognition for developing innovative nutritional therapies to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, allergic, infectious and gastrointestinal disorders and has described his work in numerous scientific articles and textbook chapters.

About Diana Berrent

Diana Berrent was one of the first people in her area to test positive for COVID-19. While scrambling to get medical information and testing, she became an advocate and activist for herself and others. As a self-described “Canary in the COVID Coalmine,” she vowed to amplify her voice as she navigated through this virus odyssey. She documented both her illness and recovery through her Coronavirus Diary , giving the world a glimpse of her struggles and process. While in isolation, Diana launched Survivor Corps , a grassroots solution-based movement to mobilize the sharply increasing number of people affected by COVID-19 to come together, support and participate in the medical and scientific research community efforts and take a more active role in trying to mitigate this pandemic. Please Make a Donation Today

About Tollovid™ and Tollovid Daily™

Tollovid and Tollovid Daily are oral dietary supplement products made from natural ingredients that help support and maintain healthy immune function and also have potent 3CL protease inhibition properties based upon in vitro functional assays that show strong inhibition of 3CL protease activity. Tollovid and Tollovid Daily bind to the active site of the 3CL protease. Tollovid has a 5-day dosing regimen, with 4 doses of 3 pills taken each day that provides maximum immune support. Tollovid Daily is a daily immune support product with a dosing regimen of twice daily. Preliminary data from an ongoing IRB-waived study of customers who used the products to assist with their COVID and Long COVID were recently announced.

About Tollovir™

Tollovir is an oral 3CL protease inhibitor and anti-cytokine therapeutic candidate targeting the Nidovirus group of viruses that includes coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, SARS-CoV-1, MERS and 229E. Tollovir is made from all natural ingredients that are qualified to ensure strong inhibition of the 3CL protease in vitro, as well as strong anti-cytokine activity. Tollovir has successfully completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in Israel for the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Tollovir will be developed for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 (severe and critical), moderate COVID-19, Long COVID and, potentially, pediatric COVID-19.

About Alchemist Kitchen

The Alchemist's Kitchen, located at 119 Crosby St, New York, NY 10012, is dedicated to connecting you with the power of plants. We work with the finest herbalists who produce high-quality botanical medicines, herbal remedies, and medicinal mushroom tinctures. We celebrate artisanship, sustainability, and conscious living. We look to support the global need to increase plant diversity, and the sharing of ancient wisdom from indigenous cultures. More information about Alchemist Kitchen can be found at https://www.thealchemistskitchen.com/

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that examines cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos’ two internally developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2 have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics , Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing, Long COVID Pane l analyses , and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. More information on Provista is available at www.provistadx.com .

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos formed the Israeli-based majority-owned joint venture 3CL Pharma, Ltd with NLC Pharma in March of 2022 to consolidate all of the intellectual property surrounding 3CL protease–based diagnostic testing and development of 3CL protease botanical and pharmaceutical inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses. 3CL Pharma, through Todos’ brand, has commercialized the 3CL protease inhibitor immune support dietary supplement Tollovid™ in the United States, is developing the dual mechanism 3CL protease inhibitor and anti-cytokine therapeutic drug candidate Tollovir™, while also developing the 3CL protease diagnostic TolloTest™.

To purchase Tollovid please visit Amazon or www.MyTollovid.com . For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/ .

