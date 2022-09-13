New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Monetisation platforms: worldwide forecast 2022–2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827135/?utm_source=GNW

The report also provides recommendations for vendors and CSPs.





This forecast report and the accompanying data annex provide:





a detailed, 6-year worldwide forecast for spending in the monetisation platforms market, split into: four main application sub-segments: billing and charging, policy management, partner interconnect and revenue assurance and fraud management two delivery types: product-related and professional services (PS) four telecoms services: mobile, IoT, consumer fixed and business fixed eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

an examination of the key market drivers and how they will affect spending during the forecast period

analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the monetisation platforms market

a detailed market definition

recommendations for CSPs and vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827135/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________