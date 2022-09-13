Monetisation platforms: worldwide forecast 2022–2027

"CSPs’ spending on monetisation platforms is expected to rise at a CAGR of just 1. 1% during the forecast period, but this masks the extensive overhaul that is underway. ". This report provides forecasts for communications service provider (CSP) spending on monetisation platforms solutions and related services for 2022–2027.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Monetisation platforms: worldwide forecast 2022–2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827135/?utm_source=GNW
The report also provides recommendations for vendors and CSPs.

This forecast report and the accompanying data annex provide:

  • a detailed, 6-year worldwide forecast for spending in the monetisation platforms market, split into:
    • four main application sub-segments: billing and charging, policy management, partner interconnect and revenue assurance and fraud management
    • two delivery types: product-related and professional services (PS)
    • four telecoms services: mobile, IoT, consumer fixed and business fixed
    • eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)
  • an examination of the key market drivers and how they will affect spending during the forecast period
  • analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the monetisation platforms market
  • a detailed market definition
  • recommendations for CSPs and vendors.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827135/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data