Focus on Customers Continues with Idaho Milk Products’ Episode 6 ‘Replacing Caseinates in Beverages’

JEROME, I.D., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Milk Products will present Episode 6 in their Formulating with Milk Proteins webinar series on ‘Cleaner Labels, Replacing Caseinates in Beverages’. In this upcoming free webinar, attendees will learn about using functional milk proteins and micellar casein to replace caseinates, particularly in beverages, thus leading to cleaner labels and more satisfied consumers.

Speakers will include Phillip Connolly, Independent Consultant, Florian Middelhuis, MBA, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Kumar Tammineedi, Senior Research & Product Development Scientist and Sachin Sharma, Research & Development Scientist at Idaho Milk Products.

With his over 40 years of expertise and knowledge of functional proteins and their applications, Mr. Connolly will speak on the history and different types of caseinates, their properties, processing methods, market availability and solutions to supply issues.

Mr. Tammineedi will discuss caseinate replacement in high protein beverages using milk proteins or micellar casein with emphasis on dispersion, hydration, sensory analysis and stability.

The team will also cover the benefits available through collaborating with the R&D personnel in Idaho Milk Products’ Milk Innovation Center, explaining how their processing, analytical and application capabilities can assist you in successfully formulating or re-formulating your consumer products.

This sixth webinar will be cast on September 22, 2022, and be hosted by Global Food Forums, Inc. Those wishing to register can contact our team at marketing@idahomilk.us.

In previous episodes, Idaho Milk Products has covered Formulating with Milk Proteins, Protein Ready-to-Drink Formulation Tips, How to Formulate Excellent Quality High-Protein Ice Cream, Protein Bar Formulations and High Protein Yogurts. If you are interested in viewing past webinars go to https://www.idahomilkproducts.com/download-center/ or talk to one of our sales managers at sales@idahomilk.us.

###

About Idaho Milk Products

Idaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader, supplying Milk Protein Isolate (MPI), Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate, and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.

