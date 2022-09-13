Anonomatic PII Vault Now Available on Auth0 Marketplace

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anonomatic, the PII Vault™ company, today announced the availability of PII Vault™ on Auth0 Marketplace, a catalog of trusted technology integrations to extend the functionality of Auth0's identity management platform. The PII Vault™ integration makes it easier for global organizations to meet their data privacy obligations and protect their users' private data.

Auth0 customers can use the PII Vault™ integration to store user profiles and any other personally identifiable information ("PII") in a specialized PII database separate from other data. Combined with Auth0's secure-by-design customer identity platform, data separation further reduces the risk of data exposure. Additionally, PII Vault™ enables Auth0 customers to have their own databases, completely PII-free and without losing functionality. With Anonomatic's Smart Anonymous Data capability, customers can use anonymous data as if it were still identified, but with reduced risks of loss or exposure of personal information.

PII Vault™ makes it easier to address data privacy compliance challenges for highly regulated industries such as finance, medical, healthcare, education, and data-based businesses. Built for scale, the PII Vault™ is a containerized solution that can be deployed anywhere, provides capabilities beyond today's encryption and tokenization technologies, and helps derive key business value from restricted and protected data.

"We're excited to partner with Auth0 as their expertise in managing and protecting identities is complementary to our capabilities to protect and manage PII," said Matt Fleck, CEO at Anonomatic. "Just as Auth0 customers have made the decision to use Auth0 to simplify the development and support of their own solutions, the integration with PII Vault™ helps customers to comply with complex and changing data privacy obligations. Since PII usually accounts for a small percentage of the data that a system manages but can incur a significant amount of lifetime costs of a system, the use of PII Vault™ can immediately provide a huge ROI."

"The addition of Anonomatic PII Vault™ to Auth0 Marketplace adds greater breadth to our platform and gives customers even more extensibility and flexibility when designing the identity platform of their dreams," said Cassio Sampaio, SVP of Product at Auth0, a product unit within Okta. "We have identified the integrations that matter to our customers and are excited to have Anonomatic as a valued best-in-class technology in the ever-growing Auth0 Marketplace."

Anonomatic's mission is to make data privacy secure, simple, and cost effective. It developed the PII Vault to allow anyone who manages sensitive data to safely use, process, and share it, maximizing its value, all without the risk of exposing PII while meeting data privacy obligations.

