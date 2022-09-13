Global Orthopedic Implants Market to Garner $55.4 Billion by 2028: Says Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Orthopedic Implants Market finds that the increased rate of patients with orthopedic disorders and the growing senior population count across the globe is anticipated to enhance the growth of the Global Orthopedic Implants Market during the forecast period. The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 42.1 Billion in 2021.



The Global Orthopedic Implants Market Size is forecast to reach USD 55.4 Billion by 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Orthopedic Implants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Products (Reconstructive Joint Replacements, Spinal Implants, Dental Implants, Trauma, Orthobiologics, Other Products), by Types (Knee, Hip, Wrist & Shoulder, Dental, Spine, Ankle, Other Types), by Biomaterials (Metallic Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterials, Polymers Biomaterials, Other Biomaterials), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global Orthopedic Implants Market was valued USD 42.1 Billion in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 55.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

North America captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Orthopedic Implants industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



List of Prominent Players in Orthopedic Implants Market:

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic PLC

NuVasive Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

CONMED Corporation

Arthrex Inc.

DJO Finance LLC



Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Rise in Geriatric Population Base to Drive the Market Growth

The growth in the Global Orthopedic Implants Market is attributable to the rise in the geriatric population worldwide. Moreover, as stated by the World Health Organization, in 2021, the elderly population base will likely increase from 1 billion to 1.4 billion globally by 2030. In addition, 1 in 6 people is estimated to reach 60 during the forecast period. Furthermore, the patients in their middle years are progressively more preferring for Orthopedic Implants Market because of lifestyle-related concerns such as insufficient exercise and early burnout. Also, as age progress, the risk of getting bone disorders, fractures, and bone porosity are significant issues, which considers the elderly a prospective patient population for the Orthopedic Implants Market industry. As a result, the growth of the Global Orthopedic Implants Market is expected to boost due to all these aspects in the coming years.

Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases to Stimulate Market Growth

The growth of the Orthopedic Implants Market is propelled by the surge in the cases of orthopedic surgeries across the globe. In addition, the increase in incidences of orthopedic diseases such as arthritis, osteoarthritis, and others are the major factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the requirement for Orthopedic Implants Market is also escalating because of the growing number of accidents, injuries, and traumas. In addition, bone density issues and middle-aged bone diseases are growing more. Therefore, all factors are likely to augment the market's future growth.

Furthermore, the growing urbanization, an increasing disposable income, and several government initiatives to enable reimbursements for the patient population positively influence the market expansion. In addition, the increase in acceptance of implantable medical devices and growing healthcare infrastructure expenses are likely to fuel the Orthopedic Implants Market growth. Besides, the occurrence of osteoarthritis and other bone-related diseases will propel the market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide, and the Global Orthopedic Implants Market is no exception. Governments across the world implemented several measures like strict lockdown to ensure social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. The Orthopedic Implants Market suffered as the manufacturing units worldwide were forced to shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Small and medium-scale companies, which are the backbone technology providers to the Orthopedic Implants Market industry were directly affected due to the epidemic. Furthermore, the rollout for the Orthopedic Implants Market industry too is taken into consideration as the aftereffects of the pandemic are gradually coming down since the beginning of 2022.

The situation is seen to improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies resume normal. Vantage Market Research, while performing the analysis study for the Global Orthopedic Implants Market has considered the impact of COVID-19 on the Orthopedic Implants Market globally and the subsidiaries for the Orthopedic Implants Market industry. In addition, the demand and supply chain is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size for the Global Orthopedic Implants Market industry for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia Pacific

d. Latin America

e. Middle East & Africa

2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

4. Long-Term Dynamics

5. Short-Term Dynamics

The report on Orthopedic Implants Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Orthopedic Implants Market

North America dominated the Global Orthopedic Implants Market in 2021 and is expected to continue the same during the forecast period. The region’s development is due to the increase in the geriatric population count thus growing the number of patients with osteoarthritis and osteoporosis in the region. Moreover, the growth in investments in research and development by top pharmaceuticals and the emphasis of top players on growth strategies like partnerships & collaborations are fuelling the industry expansion. Also, the increase in adoption of minimally invasive procedures and the presence well-defined regulatory framework and recommendations of government and healthcare agencies in North America are expected to propel the market growth in the future.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Orthopedic Implants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Products (Reconstructive Joint Replacements, Spinal Implants, Dental Implants, Trauma, Orthobiologics, Other Products), by Types (Knee, Hip, Wrist & Shoulder, Dental, Spine, Ankle, Other Types), by Biomaterials (Metallic Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterials, Polymers Biomaterials, Other Biomaterials), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

March 2022: Zimmer Biomet, a publicly traded medical device company, announced the launch of Walk AI, the company's first AI-based solution. The Artificial Intelligence model identifies patients predicted to have a lower walking speed post hip or knee surgery. In addition, the Walk AI adds powerful predictive analytic capabilities to ZBEdge™, a suite of integrated smart, digital, and robotic technologies purposefully engineered to give transformative data-powered clinical insights which will help improve patient outcomes.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Orthopedic Implants Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Orthopedic Implants Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Products Reconstructive Joint Replacements Spinal Implants Dental Implants Trauma Orthobiologics Other Products

Types Knee Hip Wrist & Shoulder Dental Spine Ankle Other Types

Biomaterials Metallic Biomaterials Ceramic Biomaterials Polymers Biomaterials Other Biomaterials

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic PLC

NuVasive Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

CONMED Corporation

Arthrex Inc.

DJO Finance LLC Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

