Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement







Luxembourg, 13th September 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 5TH SEPTEMBER 2022 TO 12th SEPTEMBER 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 07/09/2022 451 9.95 4 487 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 08/09/2022 200 9.87 1 975 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 12/09/2022 100 9.9 990 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 751 - 7 452 - -

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu







Attachment