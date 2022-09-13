Mice Model Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2464.65 Million by 2027, Globally, at 7.65% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Mice Model Market ” By Type (Inbred Mice, Outbred Mice, Genetically Engineered Mice, Conditioned/Surgically Modified Mice, and Others), By Service (Breeding, Cryopreservation, Quarantine, Genetic Testing, and Others), By Technology (Crispr/Cas9, Microinjection, Nuclear Transfer, Embryonic Stem Cell Injection, and Others), By Application (Oncology Studies, Immunology and Inflammation Studies, Diabetes Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central Nervous System (CNS) Studies, and Other Disease Studies), and By Geography.

Mice Model Market was valued at USD 1380.83 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2464.65 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.65% from 2020 to 2027, according to the most recent study from Verified Market Research.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Mice Model Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

Global Mice Model Market Overview

An increase in the number of pharmaceutical research and development activities is expected to drive the market. The advancement of pharmaceutical drug discovery and development has become progressively more challenging over the years. With the use of technology, there have been a significant number of breakthroughs that have facilitated various research processes through which there has been the identification of the causes of diseases. The pharmaceutical industry’s business model essentially revolves around productive innovation that is to create value by delivering customer benefits. It is also important to remember that sustainable growth and value creation depends on steady R&D productivity.

In addition, another factor promoting the increased use of mice models is the recent number of improvements that have been made in mice models. These improvements have not only enhanced their utility in current applications, but also increased the overall scope of applications for mice models. Biomedical research can use mice models for increasingly complex diseases, such as the use of mutated mice models for studying the ALS disease, or the use of advanced mice models to understand lung injury repair. The factors above and similar ones that promote the use of mice models are responsible for imparting a positive growth rate to the global mice models market, which is expected to be valued at US$1.79 bn by the end of 2023.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, The Jackson Laboratory, Janvier Labs, Harbour Antibodies Bv, Trans Genic, Inc., Genoway, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., and Envigo.

Based on their research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Mice Model Market.

Mice Model Market, by Type Inbred Mice Outbred Mice Genetically Engineered Mice Conditioned/Surgically Modified Mice Others

Mice Model Market, by Service Breeding Cryopreservation Quarantine Genetic Testing Others

Mice Model Market, by Technology Crispr/Cas9 Microinjection Nuclear Transfer Embryonic Stem Cell Injection Others

Mice Model Market, by Application Oncology Studies Immunology and Inflammation Studies Diabetes Studies Cardiovascular Studies Central Nervous System (CNS) Studies Other Disease Studies

Mice Model Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



