U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Delivery Type, By Functionality, By Component, By End User, By Application, By Therapeutic Area And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

The U.S. patient engagement solutions market size is anticipated to reach USD 18.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.1%. The key factors driving the market growth include rising digitalization in healthcare, the prevalence of chronic conditions, adoption by patients, and the COVID-19 pandemic.



The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for rapid business and economic changes.Certain trends, which grew steadily in the past decades, including digital healthcare solutions, unexpectedly became omnipresent as lockdowns directed remote operations and large-scale reliance on technology.



In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance for clinicians to have rapid and full access to a patient’s history to make the best-informed decision about their care. This propelled the growth of the market.



For instance, in February 2020, Solutionreach, Inc. launched SR Health, an AI-based patient engagement platform for hospitals, health systems, and enterprise healthcare organizations. This was followed by the addition of vaccine distribution messaging as part of its SR Health COVID-19 Communications solution, in January 2021. A large population over the age of 60 is a key driver for the U.S. patient engagement solutions market. This is owing to lower immunity levels in the geriatric population and higher vulnerability to chronic conditions such as obesity, cardiac problems, and cancer.



In fact, as per the U.S. Census Bureau, the median age of the country’s population is estimated to reach age 43 by 2060 with just two-and-a-half working-age adults for every retirement-age individual. This indicates an aging U.S. population that is more likely to avail the best possible treatments to increase life span. The incidence of chronic illnesses in the U.S. is also on the rise despite the availability of several effective therapies. The incidence of chronic illnesses in the U.S. is also on the rise despite the availability of several effective therapies.



Chronic ailments are the leading cause of disability & death and are the leading drivers of the country’s USD 3.8 trillion 12-monthly healthcare costs, according to the CDC. The COVID-19 outbreak has expedited the necessity for digital solutions, highlighting the need for remote care, which is not only preferred but also essential. Increasing adoption of mobile platforms coupled with the dissemination of uninterrupted 3G, 4G networks, and emerging 5G technology, are rapidly boosting the use of mobile health.



Furthermore, there has been an incredible upsurge in the use of mobile phones and the internet by physicians in the U.S. leading to the progress of mobile health solutions. The usage of mobile applications has proven to be very effective in spreading awareness about chronic diseases, managing personal health, communicating with healthcare providers, and maintaining health records. This is expected to fuel the market growth.



U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report Highlights

• The U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions market was valued at USD 5.16 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period

• The surge in adoption of telemedicine, increasing healthcare consumerism, and rising integration across healthcare IT platforms is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period

• The wed & cloud-based solutions segment held the largest share of delivery type segment in 2021 due to ease of accessibility & scalability, growing adoption of cloud technology, and technological advancements in the segment

• By component, software & hardware segment dominated the market in 2021 as it forms the core of patient engagement offerings

• Providers accounted for the highest market share by end-user while the application segment was dominated by outpatient health management in 2021

• In terms of therapeutic area, chronic disease management attributed to the largest share owing to an aging population and rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders

• According to CDC, 6 in 10 Americans live with at least one chronic disease

• Diabetes and heart disease are one of the key chronic diseases. In fact, as per CDC’s 2020 report on National Diabetes Statistics 34.2 million Americans had diabetes in the country

