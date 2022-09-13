New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cellulite Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Procedure Type, By Cellulite Type, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318479/?utm_source=GNW



The global cellulite treatment market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2030., expanding at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2030. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of obesity due to sedentary lifestyles and improper diet and improved efficacy and safety of these techniques. In addition, supportive government initiatives are expected to contribute to industry growth. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared Cellfina, a minimally invasive cellulite treatment, in 2016. According to an article published by Science Direct, cellulite affects nearly 80% of post-pubertal women and is perceived to be one of the most intolerable aesthetic complications. Such a high prevalence of the disease along with the associated social pressure is anticipated to fuel the industry demand.



The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in major losses across markets in terms of sales, revenues, and operations, pushing countries into financial crises.Health authorities ordered all aesthetic clinics to immediately stop seeing and treating patients, except in emergencies, resulting in office closures and unprecedented revenue decline across the sector.



By the end of 2020, aesthetic clinics started witnessing lucrative growth as the demand for cosmetic procedures increased. Many cosmetic surgeons started online consultations during the pandemic as well as post-pandemic landscape via digital applications.



Furthermore, new product development initiatives undertaken by the industry players are anticipated to boost industry growth. For instance, Endo International Plc is anticipated to launch its cellulite treatment by the end of 2020 while Soliton, Inc. has initiated clinical trials for its non-invasive treatment for cellulite treatment. The market is anticipated to witness significant mergers & acquisitions and strategic collaborations during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the emphasis on market consolidation by established players to limit competitive rivalry. For instance, according to an article by Investor’s Business Daily, Inc., Allergan is estimated to seek collaboration with Endo International for international marketing of Endo’s cellulite treatment. This collaboration is anticipated to complement the body contouring and aesthetic portfolio of Allergan.



Cellulite Treatment Market Report Highlights

• Non-invasive procedure type held the largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to the high availability of these procedures

• The soft cellulite type segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. The high prevalence of this cellulite type along with the easy removal process is anticipated to fuel the market demand

• The clinics and beauty centers end-use segment led the market in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly over the forecast period

• North America emerged as the leading region in 2021. This can be attributed to the presence of advanced medical infrastructure, presence of skilled personnel, and comparatively higher expenditure on cosmetic and aesthetic procedures in the region

