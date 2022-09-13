New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robotic Nurse Assistant Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318478/?utm_source=GNW



Robotic Nurse Assistant Market Growth & Trends



The global robotic nurse assistant market size is expected to reach USD 2.93 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2030. The major factors contributing to the industry growth are the increase in healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the FDA approval for products is fueling the growth.



The growing population of older adults and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are increasing the demand for robotic nurse assistants for helping patients.According to statistics of the WHO, about 254 million people were aged 60 and above in 2019, and the number is expected to reach 402 million by 2040.



Unlike other industries, COVID-19 positively impacted the growth as economically stronger regions adopted these robots to take care of COVID patients to avoid human interactions.



The high cost of robotic systems and maintenance charges are expected to restrain the growth.However, increasing purchasing power and growing strategic initiatives by key players to launch technologically advanced and affordable products are opening new opportunities for market growth.



Independence support robots held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021 due to the presence of the growing disabled and older population dealing with chronic conditions. Daily care and transportation robots are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as these robots perform the tasks more efficiently and accurately.



Hospitals and clinics dominated with a revenue share of over 45.0% in 2021. However, due to the growing percentage of older adults, senior care facilities are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. North America dominated the market in 2021 due to the presence of high-class healthcare facilities and high purchasing power. The growing adoption of technologically advanced healthcare devices further boosts the market growth in the region.



Robotic Nurse Assistant Market Report Highlights

• By product type, the independence support robots segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of over 40.0%, as these robots perform tasks more accurately and efficiently

• In 2021, the hospitals and clinics end-use segment emerged as the dominant segment and is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period due to the continued expansion of healthcare infrastructure

• North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 16.2% during the projection period

