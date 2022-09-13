The Increased Demand For Digitalized Documentation Solutions Is Driving The Lead Capture Software Market As Per The Business Research Company's Lead Capture Software Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the lead capture software market, increased demand for digitalized documentation solutions is expected to propel the growth of the lead capture software market going forward. Digitalized documentation solutions refer to the tools for transforming unstructured data (data that cannot be processed by a computer) into a structured format. Lead capture software analyses the digitalized documents and provides the result-driven data to the user. For instance, in 2020, according to the survey conducted by Adobe Digital Insights, a US-based computer software company, India had the highest proportion of respondents (62%) who used digital documents and e-sign. Therefore, the increased demand for digitalized documentation solutions is driving the lead capture software industry growth.



The global lead capture software market size is expected to grow from $2.19 billion in 2021 to $2.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The global lead capture software market size is expected to grow to $3.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are key trends gaining popularity in the lead capture software market. Major companies operating in the lead capture software market are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the lead capture software market. For instance, in June 2020, Net Factor, a US-based company and provider of lead capture software, partnered with Stratigent, a US-based media company. This partnership aims to provide Stratigent with a patent-pending technology net factor called "VisitorTrack®" as a complement to Stratigent’s strategic Web analytics services. Furthermore, in February 2021, TechTarget, a US-based company that provides high-quality lead capture software, partnered with US Media, a US-based advertising media solutions hub. This partnership aims to assist more Latin American sales and marketing teams of US Media in reaching and engaging the most active in-region accounts and buyers.

Major players in the lead capture software market are Landingi, CallRail, Lusha Systems, Clearbit, UpLead, NetLine, LeadIQ, Datanyze Inc., FormAssembly, NetFactor, TechTarget, Purple WiFi, Avochato, BrightTALK, and Pancake Laboratories Inc.

The global lead capture software market segments are categorized by products into cloud, on-premise; by offering into software, services; by application into large enterprises, SMEs.

North America was the largest region in the lead capture software market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Lead Capture Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide lead capture software market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, lead capture software market segments and geographies, lead capture software market trends lead capture software market drivers, lead capture software market restraints, lead capture software market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

