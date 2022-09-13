TAEBC Releases First Episode of “Energizing Tennessee”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tennessee Advanced Energy Business Council (TAEBC) released the first episode of Energizing Tennessee, powered by FirstBank today—the new number one podcast for news about Tennessee’s advanced energy sector.



In the first episode, titled “What's the deal with advanced energy in Tennessee?,” host Cortney Piper, Executive Director of TAEBC, explains what advanced energy means and why it’s so important to the State of Tennessee. Piper discusses the origins of TAEBC and interviews special guest Steve Seifried, Tennessee Account Executive for Ameresco and President of the TAEBC Board of Directors, about Ameresco’s role as a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer.





The next five episodes will make up a mini-series on transportation electrification featuring senior leaders from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Techstars Industries of the Future Accelerator who will discuss strategies for electrifying the Valley by 2028, and local entrepreneurs who are already contributing to that goal.

Future episodes will include industry executives from Tennessee’s major automotive and advanced energy manufacturers, suppliers, and the State’s leading employers such as Ford, Bridgestone, Volkswagen, Silicon Ranch Corporation, and more.

To listen to the first episode of Energizing Tennessee, click here and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

About Tennessee Advanced Energy Business Council

TAEBC champions advanced energy as an economic development and job creation strategy. Advanced energy is technology neutral and includes electricity and transportation. Anything that makes energy cleaner, safer, more secure or more efficient is in the tent. No other entity in the state concentrates specifically on this robust sector. We educate public officials and business leaders about Tennessee’s advanced energy economy , establish strategic partnerships to connect assets with opportunities, and inform policy that expands and strengthens the industry. For more information, visit: https://tnadvancedenergy.com/ .

Contact: Elena Brennan | elena@piper-communications.com | 865-329-0553

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88a0d562-4916-4d88-b5d1-89a61430159c