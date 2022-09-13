U.S. News Ranks Robinson Undergraduate Offerings Among Nation’s Best in Four Categories

Atlanta, Georgia, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three specialties and the overall B.B.A. at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business are ranked among the nation’s best in the 2022-2023 Best Colleges edition of “U.S. News & World Report.”

Two specialties are top-10 programs. Robinson’s risk management & insurance program is No. 4 overall and among public university programs. The college’s computer information systems program is No. 9 overall and No. 7 among public university programs. Both specialties are offered as undergraduate majors and minors.

This is the first year in which “U.S. News” has ranked the college’s undergraduate specialty in analytics. It enters the rankings at 25th overall and 10th among public university programs. Robinson offers an undergraduate certificate in business analytics.

Robinson’s B.B.A., which offers 11 majors, is No. 51 overall and No. 32 among programs offered at public universities.

“U.S. News” determines its business program rankings by surveying deans and senior faculty at undergraduate business programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International.

“Robinson faculty and staff have worked hard to increase the value of the programs we offer our undergraduate students. Having three top-50 specialties demonstrates that our peers around the country recognize the quality of our offerings and the excellence of our students,” said Dean Richard Phillips.

At the university level, Georgia State is once again ranked the No. 2 most innovative university in the country, and No. 1 public university for best undergraduate teaching. The university also retained its No. 6 ranking for first-year experience, and for the fourth consecutive year, the university ranked among the top 10 in the Learning Communities category.

