Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Size Worth $36,241.24 Billion by 2030 at a 28.33% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Share, Report, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Segmentation)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Open-Source Intelligence Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Technique (Text Analytics, Social Media Analytics, Video Analytics, Security Analytics, Geospatial Analytics, Others), By End User (Law Enforcement Agencies, Government Intelligence Agencies, Military & Defense Intelligence Agencies, Financial Services, Cyber Security Organizations, Private Specialized Business, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5,449.23 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 36,241.24 Million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 28.33% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

According to Custom Market Insights (CMI), the report on "Global Open-Source Intelligence Market" includes comprehensive information regarding the market's historical and current estimations, future projections, market trends, competition, market dynamics as well as recent developments in the Open-Source Intelligence market forecast to 2022 to 2030.

Open-Source Intelligence Market: Overview

Open-source platforms help in collecting information regarding individuals from free, public sources. This commonly refers to the data available, but not limited to, on the internet. Further, this can include magazines, newspapers, public libraries, or press releases. Open-Source Intelligence can also include information gathered via other communication sources. Open-Source Intelligence uses this information to detect and analyze national security threats.





Growth Factors

The rising need for data prevention is fueling the growth of the Open-Source Intelligence market.

The rising need for gathering data from public sources to gain crucial business insights bolstering the open-Source Intelligence market. Further, open source helps businesses to gain an in-depth understanding of various strategies adopted by competitors and take effective decisions based on them. This may include decisions regarding expansion, mergers, new product launches, etc. In addition, cyber intelligence is becoming an effective tool for analyzing data to track criminals' digital footprints, industrial espionage, cyber threats against national security, and control terrorism.

Segmental Overview

Open-Source Intelligence is segmented into technique and end user. Based on technique, the market for security analytics is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. The growth is supported by the rising need for Open-Source Intelligence for addressing crimes, including terrorism, human trafficking, money laundering, drug trade, corruption, and cyber security, among others.

Consequently, several intelligence agencies across the globe utilize Open-Source Intelligence for tracking events, weapon systems, equipment, and people. This is stimulating the demand for Open-Source Intelligence. Moreover, the social media analytics segment is expected to have a high growth pace during 2022-2030, attributed to the surge in social media users. The rising incidence of social media fraud is expected to boost the market.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific Region to Offer Growth Opportunities

North America is expected to hold a noteworthy share in the Open-Source Intelligence market. The growth is fueled by the rising adoption of Open-Source Intelligence in various organizations in the US and Canada. Government initiatives for cybersecurity and increasing cybercrimes in the region are key factors bolstering market growth. Advancements in the research & development of Open-Source Intelligence are further expected to accelerate the market demand during the coming years.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness a CAGR of over 25% from 2022 to 2030. The rising investments in web intelligence, cyber security, and data analytics propel the Open-Source Intelligence market. Further, various digitalizing industries and government offices are significant supporting factors to market growth.

Key Players Insights

The global Open-Source Intelligence market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of technology giants, including Thales Group, Google, Inc., NICE Ltd., Dassault Systems, and Verint Systems, holding a dominant market share. Some key companies operating in the Open-Source Intelligence market prioritize delivering advanced solutions to the ever-changing threat dynamics, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January 2021, Palantir Technologies unveiled Japan's Real Data Platform for Security, Health, and well-being. The newly developed platform is intended to enhance healthcare in the country, modernize the supply chain structure across industries, and intensify resilience and security.





Some of the prominent players

Alfresco Software, Inc.

Siemens AG

Maltego Technologies

Expert System S.p.A.

Google LLC

IPS S.p.A.

Digital Clues

NetSentries Technologies FZCO

Recorded Future, Inc.

Palantir Technologies

Thales Group

Recent Development

April 2022: Thales announced its Sixth Cyber Security center in Morocco to serve clients in the African continent.

March 2022: Google announced the acquisition of Mandiant, Inc., a US cyber security firm, by entering into a definitive agreement for USD 23/share in all-cash transaction value of around USD 5.4 billion.

May 2021: Palantir Technologies Inc. announced that the company would provide to the Department of the Air Force, Space and Missile Systems Center's Cross-Mission Ground & Communications Enterprise (SMC/ECX) and NORAD-NORTHCOM for supporting the US Space Force and US Air Force's critical missions.

Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market: Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5,449.23 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 36,241.24 Million CAGR Growth Rate 28.33% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Alfresco Software, Inc., Siemens AG, Maltego Technologies, Expert System S.p.A., Google LLC, IPS S.p.A., Digital Clues, NetSentries Technologies FZCO, Recorded Future, Inc., Palantir Technologies, Thales Group, and Others Key Segment By Technique, End User, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Browse the full “Open-Source Intelligence Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Technique (Text Analytics, Social Media Analytics, Video Analytics, Security Analytics, Geospatial Analytics, Others), By End User (Law Enforcement Agencies, Government Intelligence Agencies, Military & Defense Intelligence Agencies, Financial Services, Cyber Security Organizations, Private Specialized Business, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/open-source-intelligence-market/

The global Open-Source Intelligence market is segmented as follows:

By Technique

Text Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Video Analytics

Security Analytics

Geospatial Analytics

Others

By End User

Law Enforcement Agencies

Government Intelligence Agencies

Military & Defense Intelligence Agencies

Financial Services

Cyber Security Organizations

Private Specialized Business

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Open-Source Intelligence market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 18% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Open-Source Intelligence market size was valued at around USD 3.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on technique, the security analytics segment was estimated to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on end-use segmentation, the cyber security organizations segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

On the basis of region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

